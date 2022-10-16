Dolphins without a top offensive lineman against Vikings. Here’s the full inactive list

The Miami Dolphins will be without one of their top offensive linemen against the Minnesota Vikings.

Left tackle Terron Armstead is inactive on Sunday as he continues to deal with a nagging toe injury. He left last week’s loss to the New York Jets on the second offensive drive of the game and stayed back in New York to get further evaluation on the toe injury, which he has been dealing with since Week 1. Armstead did not practice all week.

Brandon Shell replaced Armstead last week and was elevated from the practice squad (along with Kion Smith) on Saturday.

The rest of the Dolphins’ inactives on Sunday: quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, running back Myles Gaskin, wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, cornerback Kader Kohou, defensive tackle John Jenkins and tight end Durham Smythe.

The Vikings’ inactives: safety Theo Jackson, offensive linemen Chris Reed and Vederian Lowe, defensive linemen Esezi Otomewo and Khyiris Tonga, and linebacker D.J. Wonnum.