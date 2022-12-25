Dolphins waste chance to better playoff odds after three late INTs lead to loss to Packers

The Miami Dolphins still have a good chance of making the playoffs.

But that didn’t seem like enough silver lining on Sunday after four costly turnovers - including three fourth quarter interceptions by Tua Tagovailoa - led to a 26-20 Christmas Day loss to the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Dolphins (8-7) dropped their fourth consecutive game to a Packers’ team fighting for their playoff lives themselves, yet trending in the opposite direction after winning their third consecutive game.

Tagovailoa threw a career-high three interceptions in a game for the second time, matching his output in a 56-26 loss at Buffalo in the final game of the 2020 season. Tagovailoa also became the first Dolphins quarterback to throw three interceptions in the fourth quarter of a game since Chad Henne in 2009.

Miami, however, can still clinch a playoff berth as early as next week if they were to beat New England and if the New York Jets also lose to the Seattle Seahawks.

The Dolphins’ chances of clinching a postseason berth took a hit though as FiveThirtyEight now has Miami’s odds at 67 percent. A victory would have given them a 92 percent chance.

Jaire Alexander, De’Vondre Campbell and Rasul Douglas each picked off Tagovailoa in the fourth quarter to help the Packers put the game away.

Alexander’s interception came with 13:59 left and the game tied at 20.

Tagovailoa, who completed 16 of 25 passes for 310 yards and one touchdown, but an 80.8 passer rating.

The Dolphins let a 20-10 lead slip away just before halftime when running back Raheem Mostert fumbled at midfield, allowing Jarran Reed to recover with two minutes left in the first half.

The Packers ended the half with a Crosby 46-yard field goal and then opened the second half with a touchdown drive as AJ Dillon scored from one yard out to tie the game.

Aaron Rodgers completed 24 of 38 passes for 238 yards, a touchdown and an interception to lead the Packers to their third consecutive win, keeping their own playoff hopes alive.

On his first interception of the fourth quarter, Tagovailoa overthrew Tyreek Hill on a slant and the ball went right to Alexander, who returned it to the Dolphins’ 14. The turnover led to a go-ahead, 28-yard field goal by Mason Crosby.

The Dolphins drove into Packers’ territory on their ensuing possession until Campbell jumped in front of a Tagovailoa pass intended for Mostert.

That mistake allowed Green Bay to run the clock down almost to the two-minute warning and connect on a 26-yard field goal by Crosby.

Tagovailoa again misfired on the second play of Miami’s last chance drive when Douglas intercepted a pass intended for Mike Gesicki and took a knee.

The 46-degree temperature at kickoff marked the second-coldest home game in franchise history behind a Christmas Eve game in 1989 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

It was the fourth time the Dolphins played a game on Christmas Day and first time since a home loss to the Jets in 2006.