Dolphins waste chance to better playoff odds after three late INTs lead to loss to Packers

Daniel Oyefusi, Andre Fernandez
·3 min read

The Miami Dolphins still have a good chance of making the playoffs.

But that didn’t seem like enough silver lining on Sunday after four costly turnovers - including three fourth quarter interceptions by Tua Tagovailoa - led to a 26-20 Christmas Day loss to the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Dolphins (8-7) dropped their fourth consecutive game to a Packers’ team fighting for their playoff lives themselves, yet trending in the opposite direction after winning their third consecutive game.

Tagovailoa threw a career-high three interceptions in a game for the second time, matching his output in a 56-26 loss at Buffalo in the final game of the 2020 season. Tagovailoa also became the first Dolphins quarterback to throw three interceptions in the fourth quarter of a game since Chad Henne in 2009.

Miami, however, can still clinch a playoff berth as early as next week if they were to beat New England and if the New York Jets also lose to the Seattle Seahawks.

The Dolphins’ chances of clinching a postseason berth took a hit though as FiveThirtyEight now has Miami’s odds at 67 percent. A victory would have given them a 92 percent chance.

Jaire Alexander, De’Vondre Campbell and Rasul Douglas each picked off Tagovailoa in the fourth quarter to help the Packers put the game away.

Alexander’s interception came with 13:59 left and the game tied at 20.

Tagovailoa, who completed 16 of 25 passes for 310 yards and one touchdown, but an 80.8 passer rating.

The Dolphins let a 20-10 lead slip away just before halftime when running back Raheem Mostert fumbled at midfield, allowing Jarran Reed to recover with two minutes left in the first half.

The Packers ended the half with a Crosby 46-yard field goal and then opened the second half with a touchdown drive as AJ Dillon scored from one yard out to tie the game.

Aaron Rodgers completed 24 of 38 passes for 238 yards, a touchdown and an interception to lead the Packers to their third consecutive win, keeping their own playoff hopes alive.

On his first interception of the fourth quarter, Tagovailoa overthrew Tyreek Hill on a slant and the ball went right to Alexander, who returned it to the Dolphins’ 14. The turnover led to a go-ahead, 28-yard field goal by Mason Crosby.

The Dolphins drove into Packers’ territory on their ensuing possession until Campbell jumped in front of a Tagovailoa pass intended for Mostert.

That mistake allowed Green Bay to run the clock down almost to the two-minute warning and connect on a 26-yard field goal by Crosby.

Tagovailoa again misfired on the second play of Miami’s last chance drive when Douglas intercepted a pass intended for Mike Gesicki and took a knee.

The 46-degree temperature at kickoff marked the second-coldest home game in franchise history behind a Christmas Eve game in 1989 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

It was the fourth time the Dolphins played a game on Christmas Day and first time since a home loss to the Jets in 2006.

Latest Stories

  • Bah, humbug for a Christmas gift not there. Dolphins lose 4th in row, jeopardize playoffs | Opinion

    The Miami Dolphins’ first Christmas Day home game in 16 years on Sunday found hopes for the team as high as they’ve been in about that long -- the combination making for a special occasion with a festive feel.

  • NFL Christmas Day live tracker: Aaron Rodgers, Packers spoil holiday for Tua Tagovailoa and Dolphins

    Follow all the action and playoff implications live with Yahoo Sports.

  • Packers upset Dolphins to shakeup multiple playoff races

    Three fourth-quarter interceptions from Tagovailoa helped spur a Packers win.

  • Mortgages rates will keep falling but homes won't become more affordable until these 3 things happen, Moody's chief economist says

    "Affordability has been completely hammered here and that's the fundamental issue," Zandi said. "It's just too much to bear."

  • Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones Accused Of 'Dirty Play' And The Internet Piles On

    Bengals cornerback Eli Apple called out Jones himself.

  • Joy Drop: Holiday festivities and traditions, World Cup memories wrap up 2022

    It's hard to believe we are almost at the end of the year. There are so many important festivals and celebrations happening at this time, I wanted to share some of that joy. The first night of Hanukkah was earlier this week. There are eight days in the Festival of Lights. This important holiday is enjoyed with food, games and the lighting of a candle every night on a menorah. And I can't forget the famous Happy Hanukkah song by Adam Sandler from Saturday Night Live circa 1994. The longest day in

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Stone scores twice in 3rd, Golden Knights beat Coyotes 5-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mark Stone had many opportunities to score in the first two periods Wednesday night with several high-quality chances, but couldn't get the puck past Arizona Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka. More chances came in the third period, and Stone didn't let those go to waste. He put Vegas ahead for good with a power-play goal 8:56 into the final period and later scored short-handed to help the Golden Knights end a dry spell at home with a 5-2 victory. Stone, who also had an assist, becam

  • 13-1 Eagles lead the way with 8 players in Pro Bowl Games

    The NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles had a league-best eight players, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, selected for the first Pro Bowl Games. The league announced rosters for the NFC and AFC on Wednesday. Players from both conferences will compete in weeklong skills competitions culminated with a flag football game on Sunday, February 5, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The NFL eliminated its full-contact all-star game in September. Kansas City and Dallas each had seven players chosen for the

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • A record NBA outburst: 5 games of 43 or more on the same day

    The NBA went into Christmas with a night like none other. For the first time in NBA history, five players scored at least 43 points on the same day. It happened Friday, with Dallas’ Luka Doncic leading the way with 50 points against Houston. The others: Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid scored 44 against the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a career-high 44 against New Orleans, New York’s RJ Barrett had 44 against Chicago and Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton scored a career-

  • Is Precious Achiuwa the answer to the Raptors' weaknesses?

    Amit Mann and C.J. Miles discuss how Precious Achiuwa can affect what ails the Raptors. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Canada drops a dozen spots in FIFA rankings after poor World Cup showing

    Canada saw the biggest drop of any nation in FIFA's latest men's rankings after fizzling out of the 2022 Qatar World Cup in the group stages.

  • Reliever Seth Lugo, Padres finalize $15M, 2-year contract

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Free-agent reliever Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres finalized a $15 million, two-year contract on Thursday. Lugo gets a $7.5 million salary next season, and his deal includes a $7.5 million player option for 2024. He could earn $500,000 in performance bonuses for games as a relief pitcher: $100,000 each for 40, 45, 50, 55 and 60. Lugo also could earn $1.5 million for starts: $250,000 each for 10, 14, 18, 22, 26 and 30. He gets a hotel suite on road trips. A 33-year-old right-

  • Ovechkin, Georgiev, Pettersson named NHL's three stars of the week

    Washington Capitals left-winger Alex Ovechkin, Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Ovechkin had two goals and four assists as the Capitals won all three of their games on the week. The 37-year-old also furthered his name in the history books, passing Gordie Howe for second on the NHL's all-time career goals list. Needing two to pass Howe, Ovechkin scored twice in a 4-1 over the Winnipeg

  • Andersson's OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night. Andersson beat Lukas Dostal with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend Calgary’s point streak to four games, with three wins in that stretch. Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as the Flames wrapped up a successful four-game California road trip. Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg had power-play goals — the sixth

  • Embiid, Harden help 76ers blow by Knicks to win 8th straight

    NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 35 points, James Harden had 29 points and 13 assists and the Philadelphia 76ers blew by the New York Knicks in the final quarter, extending their winning streak to eight games with a 119-112 victory Sunday. Georges Niang hit four 3-pointers in Philadelphia's fourth-quarter surge and finished with 16 points, while De’Anthony Melton added 15 as the 76ers got off to a good start on a four-game road trip after sweeping a seven-game homestand. The Sixers never led t

  • Boldy's goal sends Wild to 13th straight win over Ducks, 4-1

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Matt Boldy scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and added two assists, and the Minnesota Wild won their season-best sixth straight game while continuing their two-year domination of the Anaheim Ducks with a 4-1 victory Wednesday night. Connor Dewar and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 21 saves for the Wild, who have earned 13 consecutive victories over the Ducks since January 2021. Last-place Anaheim has earned only four points durin

  • Horvat leads Canucks to 5-2 road win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — Bo Horvat had two goals and two assists and J.T. Miller had a pair of goals as the Vancouver Canucks headed into the Christmas holiday break on a high note with a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night. Ilya Mikheyev also scored for the Canucks (15-15-3) who have won two in a row. Derek Ryan and Connor McDavid responded with goals for the Oilers (18-15-2) who have lost four of their last five. The Oilers opened the scoring midway through the first period when Warren Foeg

  • Giants drop chance to clinch playoff spot in loss to Vikings

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the New York Giants putting together their first sustained drive at Minnesota, tight end Daniel Bellinger hauled in a 16-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and tried to pick up extra yardage. Vikings rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah came from behind and chopped the ball out of Bellinger’s hands and deftly scooped up the fumble at the Minnesota 24. The Vikings went the other way for a field goal. The ball continued slipping out of the hands of Giants players in a 27-24