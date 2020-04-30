Dolphins waive former Cowboys first-round bust Taco Charlton

Taco Charlton’s stint with the Miami Dolphins was better than his Dallas Cowboys run.

But it wasn’t enough to keep his job.

The Dolphins announced on Thursday that they waived Charlton after he played 10 games in Miami last season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Dolphins claimed Charlton early in the season after the Cowboys placed him on waivers. Dallas selected the defensive end in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft only to give up on him during his third season in the league.

Charlton’s release from Dallas also came amid his public pleas to “free me” as he remained a healthy scratch for the first two weeks of the 2019 season. When the Cowboys couldn’t find a trade partner, that’s exactly what they did.

Will 2017 first-round pick Taco Charlton get another chance in the NFL? (2019 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Charlton started five of the 10 games he played for the Dolphins in 2019, tallying 21 tackles and five sacks. His sack total bettered his tally of four in two seasons in Dallas.

But like his time in Dallas, Charlton fell out of favor with Brian Flores’ coaching staff before the season was over and landed on the inactive list for the final four games of the season.

He showed in Miami that he can contribute. But after being sidelined in consecutive career stops, his prospects for future NFL employment are murky.

More from Yahoo Sports: