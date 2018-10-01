Dolphins vs. Patriots: Score, results, highlights from Week 4 game in New England

The Patriots gave the Dolphins their first loss of the season with a 38-7 victory on Sunday. The Dolphins remain the AFC East leaders despite the loss; they are now 3-1, while the Patriots are 2-2.

The Patriots' early-season struggles were topic of conversation all week leading up to the game, but they were able to find their rhythm in shutting out the Dolphins until just under three minutes to play. Miami has a history of struggling in Foxboro; it has not won at Gillette Stadium since 2008.

Josh Gordon made his Patriots debut with two catches for 32 yards. James White led New England in receiving yards with 68. Rob Gronkowski passed Ben Coates for most receptions by a tight end in franchise history before he exited the game with an ankle injury.





The only undefeated teams left in the NFL this season are the Rams, who beat the Vikings on Thursday night, and the Chiefs, who face the Broncos on Monday night.

Dolphins : 7

Patriots : 38







(All times ET)

FINAL: Patriots 38, Dolphins 7

3:58 p.m.: Brian Hoyer comes out as quarterback to take a knee and end the game.

3:51 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN, Dolphins. The Dolphins avoid a shutout with a Brock Osweiler touchdown pass to Frank Gore. Patriots 38, Dolphins 7.

3:37 p.m.: Brock Osweiler enters the game as quarterback for the Dolphins.

3:36 p.m.: Minkah Fitzpatrick intercepts Tom Brady's pass intended for Phillip Dorsett. Brady has two interceptions on the day.

3:31 p.m.: John Simon sacks Ryan Tannehill for a loss of 10.

THIRD QUARTER: Patriots 38, Dolphins 0

3:25 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN, Patriots. Sony Michel gets his first career touchdown on a 10 yard run. The extra point is good. Patriots 38, Dolphins 0.

3:09 p.m.: J.C. Jackson intercepts Ryan Tannehill's pass intended for Albert Wilson.

3:02 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN, Patriots. James White goes 14 yards for a touchdown. This is his second TD of the game. The extra point is good. Patriots 31, Dolphins 0.

2:56 p.m.: Rob Gronkowski completes a 9-yard pass for the first down, and for the record of most receptions by a tight end in franchise history with 491, beating out Ben Coates who had 490.

2:53 p.m.: James White takes the direct snap, passes to Tom Brady who throws it back to James White for a 9-yard gain.

HALFTIME: Patriots 24, Dolphins 0

2:29 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN, Patriots. Phillip Dorset completes a 9 yard pass from Tom Brady in the end zone to give the Patriots 6 more. Extra-point is good. Patriots 24, Dolphins 0.

2:18 p.m.: Sony Michel takes it 23 yards to bring the Patriots to midfield.

2:08 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN, Patriots. It did not take the Patriots long to capitalize on the turnover. James White takes it 22 yards up the middle to the end zone. Gostowki's extra point is good. Patriots 17, Dolphins 0.

2:07 p.m.: A bad Dolphins snap results in a Patriots fumble recovery. Kyle Van Noy recovers the fumble giving the Patriots the ball at the Miami 22-yard line.

1:47 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN, Patriots. Cordarrelle Patterson takes it 55 yards to the house. This is Patterson's first touchdown since 2016. Patterson is the 70th target to receive a touchdown pass from Tom Brady which ties an NFL record. The extra point is good. ​ Patriots 10, Dolphins 0.

FIRST QUARTER: Patriots 3, Dolphins 0

1:33 p.m.: Bobby McCain intercepts a pass by Tom Brady. The pass was intended for Phillip Dorset. The Dolphins lead the league with eight interceptions on the year.

1:19 p.m.: FIELD GOAL, Patriots. Patriots kicker Steve Gostowski kicks a 20-yard field goal. Patriots 3, Dolphins 0.

1:19 p.m.: The Dolphins defense stops the Patriots offense at the 2 yard line and force them to kick a field goal.

1:17 p.m.: Josh Gordon gets his first catch in a Patriots uniform, a 13-yard pass to put the Patriots at the Miami 3.