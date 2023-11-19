Dolphins’ De’Von Achane sustains another knee injury in first game back. What to know

Miami Dolphins running back De’Von Achane sustained a knee injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The team listed the rookie as questionable to return.

Achane, the team’s third-round pick, was playing in his first game in a month after a knee injury sidelined him for four straight games. It’s unclear whether it’s the same knee he sprained in October.

After his second touch of the game, Achane limped to the sideline. He later entered the medical tent to be further evaluated. After several minutes in the tent, he exited and headed into the locker room with a trainer. He returned to the Dolphins’ sideline in uniform but without a helmet.

This story will be updated.