Dolphins' Tyreek Hill runs 6.70 in 60-meter race at USA Track and Field Indoor Championships

Tyreek Hill is staying busy during the offseason.

The Miami Dolphins receiver, who is widely considered one of the fastest NFL players, ran the 60-meter race in the 25-29 age division at the USA Track and Field Masters Indoor Championships in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday. He clocked a time of 6.70 seconds and immediately took to Twitter to share his feelings.

Never racing again had me out there looking wild 😂 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) March 11, 2023

Hill didn't publicly announce his participation in the race, but he did share an Instagram video of himself sprinting out of a starting block earlier in the week. He captioned the video, "Felt good to put the spikes back on."

It marked his first race since 2014, when he ran a 6.64 in the 60m.

Hill, nicknamed Cheetah in reference to his speed, was an accomplished track star at Coffee High School in Douglas, Georgia. During his senior year, he ran a 10.19 in the 100m and a 20.14 in the 200m at the Golden South Classic in Orlando in 2012. He was named Track and Field News' "High School Athlete of the Year" in 2012.

He represented Team USA in the 2012 World Junior Championships, earning a gold medal in the men's 4x100m relay and an individual bronze in the 200m (20.54).

TYREEK HILL: Dolphins star runs for 57-yard scoop-and-score vs. Chargers

6️⃣.7️⃣0️⃣ for Tyreek Hill! @cheetah won the men’s 60m at the USATF Masters Indoor Championships 💥#USATF pic.twitter.com/2DVWzoeOqe — USATF (@usatf) March 11, 2023

Hill was drafted out of the University of West Alabama in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs and clocked 23.34 miles per hour on a 27-yard kickoff return in his first season, according to the NFL's Next Gen stats. He was selected to the Pro Bowl each of his six seasons with the Chiefs and earned a Super Bowl title.

Story continues

In 2020, Hill expressed interest in qualifying for the U.S. Olympic track and field team for the Tokyo Olympics after competing in Super Bowl LIV, which the Chiefs won 31-20 over the San Francisco 49ers.

"If I'm healthy and my mind is in the right place, I'd go try out for the Olympics, put together a relay," Hill said. "We'd show these track guys, 'Hey, we football players can do that, too.'"

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics was subsequently delayed a year due to COVID-19 and he did not participate. Hill was traded to the Dolphins last season, recording 1,710 yards and another Pro-Bowl selection.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dolphins' Tyreek Hill runs 60-meter race in 6.70