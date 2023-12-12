Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill, Connor Williams leave with injuries vs. Titans

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill sustained an ankle injury in the first quarter of Monday night’s home game against the Tennessee Titans. He is questionable to return.

Hill was injured after being tackled awkwardly on a screen pass along Tennessee’s sideline. He began to limp toward the Dolphins’ sideline and then began running as the crowd at Hard Rock Stadium chanted “MVP.”

Hill didn’t immediately head to the medical tent for evaluation but made a brief appearance before exiting. A trainer held his helmet.

Earlier in the first quarter, starting center Connor Williams sustained a knee injury and has been ruled out for the remainder of the game. Williams entered the locker room after being evaluated in the medical tent. According to the ESPN broadcast, Williams is wearing a brace on his knee.

Liam Eichenberg, who started at right guard, moved to center while Robert Jones entered the game at right guard.

This story will be updated.