Dolphins' Tyreek Hill after 215-yard game vs. Chargers: 'I feel like nobody can guard me'

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Tyreek Hill boldly claimed in July that he has his eyes set on a 2,000-yard receiving season. The Dolphins wide receiver is well on pace.

In a 36-34 Dolphins win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Hill torched defenders on the way to 11 catches, 215 receiving yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning score on a fade route with under two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

“I always feel like nobody can guard me. As a competitor, if you ask anybody in our room they’ll say the same thing,” Hill said after the game. “I just feel like that’s just a competitive mindset. I want the ball. That sounds kind of crazy, but I just feel like nobody can guard me.”

Hill’s receiving yards were the third-most ever in an NFL season opener. It was Hill’s third career game with at least 200 receiving yards and multiple touchdown catches.

“That’s the stuff that you want to see,” Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said. “You put the ball in the hands of your best players.”

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa finished with 466 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Miami's offense produced 536 total yards against an overwhelmed Chargers defense.

“You guys see what (Hill) can do for defense, the problems that he offers. His speed, for one, his ability to catch the ball,” Tagovailoa said. “He can turn a two-yard route to a 20-yard route.”

Sunday was Tagovailoa’s first regular season game since last Christmas due to a concussion that he sustained against the Green Bay Packers, which was his second documented case of the season.

Throughout his career, Tagovailoa has often compared to the other quarterbacks selected in the 2020 NFL draft class, including Chargers QB Justin Herbert. Herbert got the best of Tagovailoa in a contest last December before the Dolphins QB's season was cut short. In Tagovailoa's first game back on the field after a 2022 season marred by concussions, Tagovailoa and the Dolphins outdueled Herbert and the Chargers in LA.

“I was just really excited to be out there again. I don’t think anything else relates to the adrenaline rush when you go out there,” Tagovailoa said. “Being able to go out there with the guys was awesome. I was very appreciative of the opportunity.”

