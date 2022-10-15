Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater clear concussion protocols. When will they play again?

Safid Deen, USA TODAY
·3 min read

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Dolphins quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater have both cleared concussion protocols Saturday, but their status for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings remains the same.

Dolphins third-string quarterback Skyler Thompson will start against the Vikings, while Bridgewater will be the backup and Tagovailoa won’t play, coach Mike McDaniel said earlier this week.

But it’s possible Tagovailoa, who will miss two games, could return for the Dolphins’ Sunday Night Football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 23.

Tagovailoa was evaluated and treated by at least four doctors, including one in Detroit and one in Pittsburgh, according to a person with direct knowledge. The person spoke to USA TODAY Sports on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation.

The quarterback was cleared to practice this week and was a full participant Friday, after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday.

NFL PICKS: Cowboys-Eagles, Bills-Chiefs early season monster matchups

RAMS: Defending Super Bowl champions facing identity crisis

Tagovailoa will not play or be active against the Vikings as further precaution from the concussion he sustained against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 29, four days after he fell and hit the back of his head against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 25.

McDaniel was also cautious announcing whether Tagovailoa could return as early as the Steelers game, which also has several subplots to consider:

It’s the first primetime game since Tagovailoa suffered a concussion during primetime.

Tua Tagovailoa gets hit in the second quarter at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.
Tua Tagovailoa gets hit in the second quarter at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

It will also mark the 50th anniversary of the AFC title game between both teams, which propelled the Dolphins to their perfect season in 1972.

It will also feature the return of former Dolphins coach Brian Flores, now a defensive assistant with the Steelers, to Miami. Flores has since sued the Dolphins, several teams, and the NFL for racial discrimination since his firing.

“As far as [Tagovailoa’s] exact timeline of when he’s going to play, I’ll be excited to consider that whenever that comes up. Right now, I’m just really focused on him getting out there and feeling good and being around his teammates, and that those types of decisions aren’t in the immediate future right now,” McDaniel said before Tagovailoa’s return to practice Wednesday.

“I’ll handle that when that comes after. Let’s just get through this week and see where we’re at is basically the way that I look at it.

The Dolphins have been highly scrutinized since Tagovailoa’s head hit the field during the Bills game. He got up and stumbled before being evaluated during halftime. An investigation by the NFL and NFL Players Association into the matter found team and independent doctors followed the concussion protocols properly, allowing Tagovailoa to return to the Bills game, which Miami won.

However, four days later during a Thursday Night Football game in Cincinnati, Tagovailoa left the field on a stretcher and was treated for head and neck injuries, including a concussion, after he was dragged to the ground following a tackle.

Along with amending the concussion protocol to prohibit players from returning to games after showing signs of ataxia – an abnormality of balance/stability, motor coordination or dysfunctional speech caused by a neurological issue – the NFL has also placed a stronger emphasis on calling roughing the passer penalties to protect quarterbacks in recent weeks.

Bridgewater, who left last week’s loss against the New York Jets after one play due to the new ataxia rule, was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but upgraded to full on Thursday.

McDaniel preferred to give Thompson, a seventh-round rookie from Kansas State making his first career start, the entire week of preparation as the Dolphins first-team quarterback instead of hoping Bridgewater would be cleared to return.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater clear concussion protocols

Latest Stories

  • Dolphins QBs Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater both clear concussion protocol

    Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has taken another big step toward returning to the football field.

  • Panthers QB Mayfield a no-show at practice once again

    Quarterback Baker Mayfield was a no-show at the portion of practice open to reporters on Thursday, further increasing the likelihood that P.J. Walker will start for the Carolina Panthers against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said Wednesday that he wasn't ready to rule out Mayfield from playing despite a sprained left ankle, but emphasized he would have to see the 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick practice before considering that option. Wilks took over the Panthers (1-4) on Monday after Matt Rhule was fired.

  • MLB playoffs: Padres shut down Dodgers in NLDS Game 3, combine with Phillies to push NL favorites to the brink

    Follow all the postseason action on a key three-game Friday.

  • AP source: Tagovailoa, Bridgewater out of protocols

    Miami quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater have completed all of the return-to-play steps required by the NFL and are no longer in the league’s recently revised concussion protocols, a person with knowledge of the decisions said Saturday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the moves were not announced publicly by the Dolphins. Skylar Thompson will be the starter for Sunday’s game against Minnesota.

  • The Bachelor 's Peter Weber Seemingly Confirms He and Kelley Flanagan Are Back Together with Sweet Pic

    Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan ended their relationship for the second time in early 2021, a year after they met on The Bachelor

  • What you need to know about college football’s Top 25 games for Week 7

    College football’s biggest teams continue their 2022 seasons during Saturday's Week 7 action. Here's a rundown of the day.

  • College football scores, games, updates: Penn State-Michigan, Alabama-Tennessee, OK State-TCU and more

    We'll have live updates on a loaded Week 7 of college football.

  • Why King Charles' Coronation Date on Archie's Birthday Is Causing Drama

    King Charles' coronation is being held on Archie's birthday, but apparently this is "not a snub" to the Sussexes and is a "happy coincidence."

  • California governor blocks Charles Manson follower's parole

    California's governor blocked the parole of Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel on Friday, more than five decades after she scrawled “Helter Skelter” on a wall using the blood of one of their victims. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Krenwinkel, now 74, is still too much of a public safety risk to be freed. "Ms. Krenwinkel fully accepted Mr. Manson’s racist, apocalyptical ideologies," Newsom said.

  • Oil prices fall more than 3% on recession worries

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices plummeted more than 3% on Friday as global recession fears and weak oil demand, especially in China, outweighed support from a large cut to the OPEC+ supply target. Brent crude futures dropped $2.94, or 3.1%, to settle at $91.63 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $3.50, or 3.9%, to $85.61. U.S. core inflation recorded its biggest annual increase in 40 years, reinforcing views that interest rates would stay higher for longer with the risk of a global recession.

  • CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy, material stocks weigh

    Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, led by declines in energy and material shares after data showed domestic factory sales fell for a fourth straight month, with investors also digesting the Russian president's comments on no plans for further military mobilization. At 10:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 115.54 points, or 0.62%, at 18,498.09, erasing opening gains. Canadian factory sales fell by 2% in August, hit by lower sales in petroleum, coal and chemicals as per Statistics Canada.

  • LA Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Time, TV channel, pitchers, how to watch NLDS Game 3 on Friday

    The Dodgers won the opener but the Padres bounced back in Game 2 on Wednesday.

  • Why Saudi Arabia and OPEC can diss Biden

    The US energy industry is largely comprised of private-sector firms with investors and shareholders. Saudi Arabia and Russia don't have that problem.

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Longtime Vancouver defenceman Kevin Bieksa to sign one-day deal to retire as Canuck

    VANCOUVER — Defenceman Kevin Bieksa will sign a one-day contract with the Vancouver Canucks to mark his retirement from the NHL on Nov. 3, the team announced on Thursday. The move will also be celebrated by the team when the Canucks host the Anaheim Ducks that night. Bieksa spent his first 10 seasons in the NHL (2005-06 to 2014-15) with Vancouver, which drafted him in the fifth round (151st overall) in the 2001 draft. He spent the final three years of his career with the Ducks, having last playe

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • Where will the Raptors finish in the East?

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at the roles of several starters and break down how the Raptors can enter the next tier in the East. Full episode looking at the roles of Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and more is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib