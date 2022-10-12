Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa progressing in concussion protocol, expected to throw, report says

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa continues to make progress in his return from the NFL’s concussion protocol and is expected to throw on the team’s practice field Wednesday, NFL Network reported.

According to the report, a return for the team’s Week 6 home game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday is “highly unlikely,” as he is just returning to practice and meetings. However, the development signifies Tagovailoa has entered Phase 3 of the five-step process to clear players who have sustained a concussion. Phase 3 allows players to conduct “supervised cardiovascular exercises that are increased and may mimic sport-specific activities, and supervised strength training is introduced.”

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel on Monday said Tagovailoa had not taken steps to do football activity but is being reevaluated every 12 to 24 hours.

Tagovailoa hasn’t practiced or played since sustaining a concussion in the team’s Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 29. Tagovailoa was carted off the field on a stretcher, just four days after he hit his head and stumbled in a game against the Buffalo Bills, sparking questions about why he was on the field.

The NFL and NFL Players Association conducted a review of Tagovailoa’s Sept. 25 concussion check in the Bills game. Last Saturday, they announced that the Dolphins’ team doctor and the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in the check followed the league’s step-by-step protocols but “the outcome in this case was not what was intended when the Protocol was drafted.”

The two sides also announced an alteration of the concussion protocol, adding a new term, “ataxia,” to the list of no-go symptoms that bar a player suspected of a concussion from reentering the game. Ataxia is defined as an abnormality of balance/stability, motor coordination or dysfunctional speech.

According to the report, since sustaining the concussion, Tagovailoa has consulted with four independent specialists, including a sports concussion neurologist and neuropsychologist.

Teddy Bridgewater’s availability for Sunday is uncertain after he was placed in concussion protocol amid the team’s 40-17 loss to the New York Jets. An independent certified athletic trainer (ATC) Booth Spotter said Bridgewater stumbled after he was hit on the first play and showed signs of ataxia.

McDaniel said on Monday that Bridgewater is not exhibiting signs of a concussion but is in the league’s protocols and will not be able to return to practice until Thursday.

If Tagovailoa and Bridgewater cannot play, rookie Skylar Thompson will make his first NFL start. The Dolphins host the Pittsburgh Steelers on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 7.

McDaniel will speak to reporters on Wednesday morning.

This story will be updated.