Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa to back up Jacoby Brissett again because of finger injury

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa won’t start against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night and will instead back up Jacoby Brissett because of a fractured middle finger on his left hand, a source confirmed to the Miami Herald.

NFL Network first reported Brissett would start Thursday night.

Barring an injury to Brissett, it will be the second straight game Tagovailoa misses to injury and the fifth this season. Tagovailoa, who sustained the injury in the team’s Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills, served as the backup in last Sunday’s win over the Houston Texans.

Earlier in the week, coach Brian Flores said if the game was played Tuesday night, Brissett would be the starter but he was holding out Tagovailoa’s official status until game day to see if the second-year player further progressed in his healing. After the win over the Texans, Flores said Tagovailoa wasn’t dealing with the pain but was unable to make the requisite throws to run the offense.

Brissett, 1-3 as a starter this season, has completed 130-of-202 passes for 1,127 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions.

This will also mark the sixth game Tagovailoa has missed in his NFL career to injury and the latest setback for a player who has had a litany of injuries dating to Alabama. Tagovailoa missed three straight games earlier this season with fractured ribs.

