Dolphins’ Tua still atop latest Herald NFL QB rank, but Week 6 winner and new No. 2 is a shocker

SURPRISE! DETROIT’S JARED GOFF WINS WEEK 6 TITLE, CLIMBS TO SECOND OVERALL BEHIND MIAMI’S TUA TAGOVAILOA IN HERALD’S UPDATED NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: The Lions’ Jared Goff had a 44.65-point game to win Week 6 honors and leap from sixth place to No. 2 for the season in the Miami Herald’s updated NFL quarterback rankings. The Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa maintained the overall No. 1 spot for the third consecutive week. This is the 26th season for the Herald’s Passer Success System (PASS) rankings, which began in 1998 with Steve Young the inaugural season champion. Our ratings system is cumulative not percentile-based, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. Because it is cumulative, players on a bye week take a temporary hit that evens out over the course of a season. Our ratings formula factors accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. They are passer ratings per se and do not include a QB’s running statistics. The updated 2023 top 20 entering Week 7:

Miami Herald 2023 NFL QB Rankings

Rk LW Player, Team W6 Season

1. 1. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA 38.10 228.80

2. 6. Jared Goff, DET 44.65 208.90

3. 2. Josh Allen, BUF 24.45 208.80

4. 3. Kirk Cousins, MIN 28.05 204.95

5. 5. Patrick Mahomes, KC 40.30 204.65

6. 4. Brock Purdy, SF 3.25 178.80

7. 8. Trevor Lawrence, JAC 27.05 175.95

8. 10. Sam Howell, WAS 26.55 175.00

9. 7. Jalen Hurts, PHI 19.00 171.10

10. 13. Dak Prescott, DAL 33.60 166.65

11. 12. Justin Herbert, LAC 21.35 164.60

12. 11. C.J. Stroud, HOU 16.95 163.00

13. 14. Lamar Jackson, BAL 28.15 157.65

14. 9. Russell Wilson, DEN 5.75 154.25

15. 15. Matthew Stafford, LAR 25.30 152.85

16. 18. Joe Burrow, CIN 30.25 147.50

17. 21t. Derek Carr, NO 31.65 145.95

18. 17. Desmond Ridder, ATL 21.35 141.00

19. 21t. Geno Smith, SEA 23.15 137.45

20. 16. Baker Mayfield, TB 8.30 131.40