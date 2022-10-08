Dolphins make a trio of roster moves ahead of road game vs. Jets

The Dolphins on Saturday placed tight end Cethan Carter on injured reserve, sidelining him for at least the next four games.

Carter hasn’t played since sustaining a concussion in the team’s season-opening victory against the New England Patriots.

The Dolphins also activated safety Clayton Fejedelem from IR and elevated offensive lineman Brandon Shell from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

Fejedelem was originally placed on IR on Sept. 1 with an undisclosed injury but he was designated to return to practice this week. The core special teams player could make his season debut on Sunday.

The Dolphins signed Shell to their practice squad in September. Shell, who has played in 70 NFL games and started 61, gives the team eight available offensive linemen for Sunday’s game. Left tackle Terron Armstead is questionable to play because of a lingering toe injury but is expected to play.