Dolphins training camp preview: Five story lines on defense, from Fangio to Ramsey

For as explosive as the Dolphins offense was last season under head coach Mike McDaniel and a breakout season from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Miami’s defense — which was by most metrics an average unit in 2022 — could surpass it in 2023.

The reasons for that possible development are layered. It starts with the team’s hiring of Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator. A longtime NFL coordinator and one-time head coach, Fangio has devised innovative defensive schemes that have sprouted all across the league.

About a month after introducing Fangio as coordinator, Miami traded for All-Pro Jalen Ramsey, bringing a lockdown corner to its defense. And the array of young talent, coupled with other offseason additions and past contributors returning from injury, give the Dolphins a defense that, on paper, could be a dominant unit.

As the Dolphins prepare to open training camp with their first full-team practice on Wednesday, here are storylines on defense to monitor.

How long does it take for Fangio’s scheme to click?





The arrival of Fangio will mark a drastic change to the philosophy the Dolphins have been known for over the last few years. Out is hyperaggressive blitzing. In is a more varied approach with constant disguises. Players have expressed excitement for the change and the opportunity to be led by one of the top defensive minds in the NFL.

During the next month, Fangio will not only continue to hone in on concepts but have to decide which players work best in the scheme. And with an explosive offense on the other side of the ball, Fangio’s unit will be tested every practice.

Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio speaks to the media after 2023 Miami Dolphins Mandatory Minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

What is the status of multiple injured defenders?

While the offseason workout program allowed the Dolphins to begin to implement their new defense, the unit wasn’t representative of the one that will take the field in Week 1. Nik Needham, Trill Williams and Brandon Jones did not practice as they continue to rehab from season-ending injuries they sustained last year.

Williams said he was cleared toward the end of minicamp, while Needham and Jones previously indicated that they have targeted a return during training camp. Each player could factor into the defensive backfield.

Elsewhere, new additions DeShon Elliott and David Long Jr. did not participate in team drills either as the team took a cautious approach with their respective injuries. Long is expected to start at inside linebacker next to Jerome Baker, while Elliott could start opposite Jevon Holland at safety. The Dolphins have slowly eased back players dealing with injuries in the past, so even if these players are cleared to practice, their reps could be limited.

Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones (29) gestures during a media interview at Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

Who emerges as the second starting safety?

As mentioned before, Elliott and Jones — former teammates at Texas — are expected to compete for playing time next to Holland at safety. Jones has been one of the best blitzing safeties in his young career and had made improvements in coverage before tearing his ACL last October. Elliott, who has started 35 games in his career, is a big hitter who is strong against the run but has also logged many snaps as a deep safety. Verone McKinley III and Elijah Campbell got numerous reps during organized team activities while Elliott and Jones were sidelined and are also looking to secure roster spots and playing time. And it’s possible Williams, who has played corner in the NFL, could be spotted at safety, a position he played in college.

Miami Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott (21) attends team practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

How soon can Cam Smith push for playing time?

Cornerback wasn’t a need when the Dolphins used their top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Cam Smith. But general manager Chris Grier was quick to remind reporters how quickly the position group was decimated by injuries last summer. And in Smith, an all-conference player at South Carolina, Miami saw an athletic and versatile corner that fit its defense. To some draft experts, Smith was the most talented cornerback in his class but technique and discipline issues pushed him to the second round.

For now, Smith will start as an outside corner, a position manned by Ramsey and Xavien Howard. Kader Kohou, who started 13 games as an undrafted rookie, is expected to play in the slot when the Dolphins are in the nickel packages. And the team has other veteran options, from Needham to Keion Crossen to Noah Igbingheme — who is likely competing for a roster spot. However, Smith has the highest ceiling of the bunch and his emergence could allow Fangio to be even more creative with his scheme and move Ramsey inside to a “Star” position he has excelled at in recent years.

Rookie cornerback Cam Smith (24) makes a catch during 2023 Miami Dolphins Rookie Minicamp practice at Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Friday, May 12, 2023.

What is Ramsey’s impact?

A year ago, wide receiver Tyreek Hill came to Miami, and from his first practice, it was evident how he would transform the Dolphins offense. Now, Ramsey arrives with similar credentials and expectations.

The Dolphins’ top offseason addition didn’t participate much in team drills during OTAs and minicamp as he continues to work his way back from a shoulder injury he played through in 2022. Ramsey has a vast knowledge of Fangio’s scheme, playing in a similar defense with the Los Angeles Chargers, so it shouldn’t take him too long to get comfortable with his new teammates. But establishing continuity in the secondary will be key for a defense expected to use a variety of coverages. Ramsey is not only one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL but a fiery competitor. With high-level athletes all across the field, Ramsey’s feistiness should keep things interesting all summer.