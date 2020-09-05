Dolphins trade for one of draft’s top playmakers, make flurry of moves. And Howard update







The Dolphins added one of the most dynamic playmakers in April’s NFL Draft via trade and worked to reduce their roster to the 53-player limit on Saturday by cutting five players who started multiple games for them last year.





According to a league source, the Dolphins acquired Lynn Bowden Jr., a multi-purpose offensive threat who was drafted by the Raiders in the third round in April. As part of the deal, Miami gets a sixth-round pick and sends the Raiders the fourth round pick that Miami acquired last week in a trade for Raekwon McMillan.

Bowden, drafted 80th overall, was being used at running back by the Raiders. According to a source, the Dolphins like his potential at wide receiver and intend to pursue that path.

The Dolphins loved Bowden before the draft and arranged a meeting with him at team headquarters that was canceled because of the NFL’s COVID-19 rules. They Dolphins instead did a FaceTime session with him.

Last year, Bowden was asked to start the final eight games of his junior season at quarterback, and he helped lead the Wildcats to the Belk Bowl. He also won the Paul Hornung Award as the nation’s most outstanding all-purpose player and received first-team Associated Press All-American all-purpose recognition.

Bowden rushed for 1,468 yards (185 carries, 7.9 per carry) and 13 touchdowns while also leading the Wildcats in receiving (30-348-11.6, one TD in five starts to begin the year) and contributing as a returner (4-53-13.2 on punts, 9-220-24.4 on kickoffs) to finish in the top five nationally in all-purpose yards. He went 6-2 as a quarterback last season and passed sparingly (35 for 74, 403 yards, three touchdowns, three interceptions).

Bowden was a second-team All-SEC pick as an all-purpose performer in 2018, leading the team in receiving (67-745-11.1, five TDs), starring as a returner (25-539-21.6 kickoff returns; 5-146-29.9, two punt returns for TDs -- tied for first nationally) and starting 12 of 13 games played.

He averaged a remarkable 22.1 yards on nine career punt returns, including two touchdowns. And he led the SEC in third down rushing last season - and was second nationally - with 404 yards on 44 attempts, a 9.2 average.

CUTS BEING MADE

In addition to releasing quarterback Josh Rosen, the Dolphins dumped four others who started at least three games last year: guards Danny Isidora and Shaq Calhoun, cornerback Ken Webster and linebacker Trent Harris. Also cut: wide receiver Gary Jennings, a fourth-round pick by Seattle in 2019.

And the Dolphins might not be done. They claimed five players off waivers on the Sunday before Labor Day last year. If they are again active on the waiver wire, that would require additional cuts this weekend.

Where Miami stands at each position after a flurry of moves, with three cuts still needed by the 4 p.m. deadline:

▪ Quarterback: Ryan Fitzpatrick and Tua Tagovailoa will be on the 53-man roster, and a QB likely will be added to the practice squad, perhaps Jake Rudock or a player released Saturday.

▪ Running back: Matt Breida, Jordan Howard, Patrick Laird and Myles Gaskin are on the 53. Undrafted rookie Salvon Ahmed and veteran Kalen Ballage were waived. Fullback Chandler Cox was awaiting his fate.

▪ Wide receiver: Miami has seven: DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, Jakeem Grant, rookie Malcolm Perry, Perry, Isaiah Ford and Mack Hollins. Jennings, Andy Jones and undrafted rookies Kirk Merritt and Matt Cole were waived.

▪ Tight end: The Dolphins kept Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe and Adam Shaheen and waived Chris Myarick and Nate Wieting.

▪ Offensive line: Miami retained tackles Austin Jackson, Jesse Davis, Julien Davenport and Adam Pankey; centers Ted Karras and Michael Deiter; and guards Ereck Flowers, Solomon Kindley, Robert Hunt and Durval Queiroz-Neto.

Besides Calhoun and Isidora, the Dolphins also waived guard Keaton Sutherland and tackle Jonathan Hubbard.

▪Defensive line: Shaq Lawson, Emanuel Ogbah, Jason Strowbridge, Christian Wilkins, Davon Godchaux, Zach Sieler and Benito Jones made the 53. Tyshun Render and Brandin Bryant were cut.

▪ Linebacker: The Dolphins kept Kyle Van Noy, Jerome Baker, Elandon Roberts, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Andrew Van Ginkel, Sam Eguaoven and Calvin Munson. Kylan Johnson was released.

▪ Safeties: Bobby McCain, Eric Rowe, Brandon Jones, Clayton Fejedelem and Kavon Frazier are on the 53. Miami waived Nate Brooks and Nathan Holley, who was the Canadian League’s Rookie of the Year last season.

