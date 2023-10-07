Dolphins use third and final elevation on DE Chase Winovich for Giants game

The Dolphins have used their third and final practice squad elevation on defensive end Chase Winovich for Sunday’s game against the Giants.

In two games, Winovich has played 33 special teams snaps and five defensive snaps, recording two tackles.

Winovich could again provide depth on the defensive front with Jaelan Phillips questionable to play.

As this Winovich’s final elevation, the Dolphins will have to sign him to the active roster or risk losing him to waivers if he is elevated again.