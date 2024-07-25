Dolphins Stock Report (Day 2): Fullback Alec Ingold delivers biggest offensive play of camp so far

Alec Ingold lined up out wide and the Miami Dolphins defense paid the 2023 Pro Bowler so little attention the fullback found himself wide open 20 yards downfield.

Mike White saw that second-year cornerback Cam Smith bit on an underneath route and lobbed the football downfield, where Ingold caught it in stride and ran it the extra 20 yards for what would have been a 60-yard touchdown during the first 7-on-7 period of Thursday’s session.

“I think that’s the most space a fullback has ever seen this century,” said Ingold, who has caught 56 passes for 463 yards and four touchdowns in his previous five seasons.

It was clearly the offensive highlight of Thursday’s practice, which was another defensive dominated day that was aided by a Tua Tagovailoa hold-in, which saw the team’s starting quarterback sit out all of the team’s work.

Last season Ingold caught 13 passes for 119 yards, and with the addition of tight end Jonnu Smith and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. targets might be even harder to come by. But quarterbacks can’t ignore a wide open Pro Bowler too often.

TOP PERFORMER

Stock Up

Emmanuel Ogbah is heating up as a pass rusher, proving that re-signing the former Dolphins starter to help ease the retirement of Shaquil Barrett was a wise decision. The eight-year veteran was responsible for a would-be sack and produced at least three pressures. Ogbah might be Miami’s top pass rushing edge player until Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb are medically cleared to practice and play.

Safety Elijah Campbell pulled in an interception off a White pass intended for Durham Smythe, which was rushed because of pressure coming from Ogbah. Campbell, a former cornerback and special teams standout, had his role elevated during Thursday’s practice because Jordan Poyer sat out the session, likely receiving a veteran rest day. Last camp Campbell was competing for the starting spot opposite Jevon Holland until he injured a knee and was sidelined for a month.

Stock Down

Chris Brooks sparingly gets work during 11-on-11 drills because of his standing on the back end of the depth chart, but during Thursday’s practice the second-year tailback fumbled a pitch that was recovered by the defense and dropped a pass where he was wide open. Last year Brooks made it onto the Dolphins’ 53-man roster by maximizing every opportunity he was presented. He can’t afford to not repeat that type of performance because of how crowded Miami’s backfield is.

It’s unfair to truly evaluate offensive linemen until the pads come on because the trenches can’t be judged until the volume is turned up on the physicality, but rookie left tackle Patrick Paul was spotted holding edge rushers on a handful of plays and committed a false start during an 11-on-11 series. If referees were in attendance at practice that would have cost the Dolphins at least three penalties.

TAKEAWAY FROM THE DAY

The biggest riddle coach Mike McDaniel must solve about his team is how can he get the Dolphins to perform better in December and January, and it appears he believes the right approach is to take snaps off the legs of the team’s aged veterans. Calais Campbell, Terron Armstead, Poyer, Kendall Fuller and Smith all sat out Thursday’s practice. Of that group, Fuller and Smith are the only ones not in their 30s. Armstead, who generally eased his way into training camp work, hasn’t practiced the past two days.

WHAT THEY SAID

“I honestly wouldn’t have believed it,” Ogbah said when asked what his reaction would have been if he had been told he would spend the 2024 season with the Dolphins. “I always knew I’d be back eventually. I have unfinished business here.”

