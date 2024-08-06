Dolphins Stock Report (Day 11): Offensive line might need reinforcements, and other items

It’s probably unfair to evaluate the Miami Dolphins’ starting offensive line without Terron Armstead and Isaiah Wynn, two projected starters, working on it.

Those two established veterans remain sidelined for the first few weeks of training camp. But what Butch Barry’s unit put on display without them for the first day of Miami’s joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons doesn’t pass the sniff test.

In fact, the Dolphins first and second-team offensive lines got pushed around during Tuesday’s work against the Falcons.

Aaron Brewer again has some snapping issues with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. He’s had them last week, and the week before that.

The offensive tackles had some blitz recognition issues for the pressures the Falcons brought, which produced a handful of would-be sacks, and the offensive guard audition that has taken place all camp possibly needs an open casting call because nobody is stepping forward to outright win the job.

Liam Eichenberg and Robert Jones are the front runners to start at both guard spots, and at this point Jack Driscoll, Lester Cotton, Chasen Hines and Kion Smith are competing for a spot on the 53-man roster spot more so than a starting spot.

That might explain why the Dolphins continue to workout offensive linemen, most recently Scott Quessenberry and Justin McCracy.

General Manager Chris Grier might be wise to consider a trade, like the ones he’s made before the 53-man cut the past few offseasons to supplement a unit that has been his Achilles heel from a team building standpoint.

Miami would be wise to find, and target acquiring a veteran on the last year of his deal that a team might be interested in unloading, a interior lineman who could possible be acquired for a late-round selection.

While playcalling can mask some of the offensive line’s issues, taking that approach might handcuff the offense.

TOP PERFORMER

Stock Up

With Braxton Berrios and Jaylen Waddle not working on Tuesday because of an undisclosed injuries, River Cracraft used the work he got with Tua Tagovailoa to showcase exactly why he’ll likely survive his third cut-down day with the Dolphins. Cracraft was responsible for a handful of first down receptions. His savvy route running hints he might best be used in the slot.

Kicker Jason Sanders hit all seven of his field goals on Tuesday, which featured a long of 50 yards to close out practice. Sanders hadn’t had much of an opportunity to test his range during training camp, so it’s good to see he remains sharp.

Stock Down

Willie Snead IV dropped two easy receptions from Miami’s quarterbacks on Tuesday. The nine-year veteran might be new to the team, but he’s a seasoned enough veteran to know he can’t squander opportunities to move the chains.

Siran Neal might be a special teams ace who excels in covering punts, but if he’s responsible for defending a receiver downfield Miami’s defense is in trouble based on what we’ve seen most of camp. Neal had a number of passes caught on him by the Falcons, and that’s usually what happens daily.

TAKEAWAY FROM THE DAY

Just about every day they practice together Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill are connecting on a deep pass pattern that puts the crowd attending in a trance. If they’re showcased even the slightest opportunity to go deep based on a pre-snap read Tua and Hill are letting fly. Watching their chemistry grow makes you wonder if Hill could legitimately push to become the NFL’s first 2,000 yard receiver.

WHAT THEY SAID

“I think honesty is real. If you want to get better you have to be honest with yourself. I think there are always good plays and bad plays, and plays you should learn from. Nobody dominates all the way. There should always be more good than bad. But I’ve always been honest. Keep it real. If you don’t look good, I might not say it to the media, but I’ll definitely say it to my teammates,” Calais Campbell about talent being critical of themselves.