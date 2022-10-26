Dolphins starting safety Brandon Jones out for season with ACL injury

Dolphins starting safety Brandon Jones sustained a season-ending ACL injury in the team’s Week 7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, coach Mike McDaniel announced Wednesday.

Jones sustained the injury in the third quarter of the game and was quickly ruled out after walking back to the team’s locker room. The Dolphins on Tuesday placed Jones on injured reserve.

A third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Jones leads the team with 49 combined tackles and is tied for second on the team with two sacks.

The 24-year-old stepped into a full-time role in 2021 and was one of the best blitzing defensive backs in the NFL. Jones’ five sacks last season led all safeties.

The Dolphins used a combination of Eric Rowe, Clayton Fejedelem and rookie Verone McKinley III, who was elevated from the practice squad, to replace Rowe. McDaniel was noncommittal when asked how the team would replace Jones but said Rowe had his two best practices of the season last week and would continue to be involved on defense.

