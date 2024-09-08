Dolphins star Tyreek Hill detained by police on way to stadium for season opener

Tyreek Hill (10) is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. Photograph: Chris O’Meara/AP

Dolphins star Tyreek Hill was detained and then released for a driving violation on his way to Miami’s stadium for the team’s opening game of the season on Sunday.

Video posted to social media showed the 30-year-old being handcuffed as he lay on the floor face down next to his sports car. ESPN reported that Hill was initially stopped for speeding before arguing with law enforcement officials. He was also reportedly cited for reckless driving.

Video of Tyreek Hill’s arrest today: pic.twitter.com/Kope2Ma6tk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2024

The Dolphins said Hill would be available for selection in their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which was due to kick off hours after the incident.

“This morning, Tyreek Hill was pulled over for a traffic incident about one block from the stadium and briefly detained by police,” the Dolphins said in a statement. “He has since been released. Several teammates saw the incident and stopped to offer support. Tyreek and all other players involved have safely arrived to the stadium and will be available for today’s game.”

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, was travelling in the same car as his client and called the incident “a heartbreaking situation” and “completely unnecessary.” He said he wanted to find out why Hill was handcuffed, saying the sight of the receiver lying on the ground was “mindboggling” He added: “We will investigate. We will look out for Tyreek.”

Hill is one of the best receivers in the NFL, and has been named to the Pro Bowl in every season since he entered the league in 2016. He led the league in receiving last season with a career high 1,799 yards. He won the Super Bowl with his previous team, the Kansas City Chiefs, in February 2020. He was traded to the Dolphins in March 2022 and signed a four-year, $120m contract extension that makes him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.