Dolphins sign veteran defensive lineman, adding depth after Ogbah’s season-ending injury

The Dolphins on Wednesday announced they have signed veteran defensive tackle Justin Zimmer to the active roster, adding depth to their defensive front after Emmanuel Ogbah’s season-ending triceps injury

Zimmer, 30, was most recently on the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad. He has played in 21 career games with the Bills, Atlanta Falcons and Cleveland Browns, recording 34 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble. He originally signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent after the 2016 NFL Draft.

Zimmer played college football at Ferris State, where he was a teammate of defensive lineman Zach Sieler.