Dolphins re-sign special teams ace Justin Bethel. And Miami loses veteran lineman to Raiders

The Dolphins have re-signed cornerback Justin Bethel, the team announced Friday, bringing back a special teams ace who stepped up on defense amid injuries.

Contract details were not released.

Bethel, who turns 33 in June, signed a one-year deal with Miami shortly before the start of the 2022 season. He was a mainstay on special teams, playing a team-high 83.2 percent of the snaps. He also made one start on defense as injuries cut into the depth in the secondary. Bethel recorded 26 tackles and intercepted a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7.

“Here’s a guy that has been known in the National Football League as a special teams player, a very good one. All he has done since he has been here is do his thing on special teams and then make plays every time he is asked,” Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said in November. “We’ve had some injuries, given some opportunities, and he has stepped up to the plate and been around the ball. He competes, and he does a great job for us, so very, very glad that he is on our team.”

A three-time Pro Bowler with the Arizona Cardinals from 2013 to 2015, Bethel has also spent time with the Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots. He rejoins a cornerback room that includes newly-acquired All-Pro Jalen Ramsey, as well as Xavien Howard, Kader Kohou, Noah Igbinoghene and Trill Williams. Miami also re-signed corner Nik Needham this offseason, bringing him back on a one-year deal.

Jenkins signs with Raiders

Veteran defensive lineman John Jenkins, who played for the Dolphins in three seasons over a four-year span, has signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, the team announced Friday.

Jenkins, who turns 34 in July, originally signed with Miami in 2019 and after spending the 2020 season with the Chicago Bears, returned to the Dolphins for the last two seasons. He appeared in 39 games and made seven starts, primarily backing up Raekwon Davis. Jenkins recorded 70 tackles and one sack.

The Dolphins return Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler and Emmanuel Ogbah, who missed most of the 2022 season with a triceps injury, to the defensive line in 2023. But Miami could target a player to spell Davis in the middle of the defense. Jalen Twyman and Josiah Bronson, who spent the last season on the practice squad, are also under contract for the 2023 season.