Dolphins sign Mike Glennon with Teddy Bridgewater injured ahead of must-win game vs. Jets

With their season on the line, the Miami Dolphins are turning to ... Mike Glennon. The team signed Glennon to its practice squad Wednesday after it was revealed Teddy Bridgewater reportedly has a dislocated pinkie on his throwing hand, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter

Bridgewater left the team's Week 17 game due to the injury. He was replaced by rookie Skylar Thompson. If Bridgewater can't play against the New York Jets in Week 18, it's assumed Thompson will get the start.

It looks like Glennon was signed as an insurance policy in case the Dolphins only have one active quarterback in Week 18. In that scenario, Glennon would likely be activated from the practice squad and serve as Thompson's backup. If Bridgewater can grip the ball and throw without limitations, he will likely get the start against the Jets.

As of Wednesday, Bridgewater was not able to throw a football.

“Teddy Bridgewater can’t throw a football yet,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel says.



On signing Mike Glennon: “I can’t really forecast Teddy’s availability. (GM) Chris (Grier) and I thought this was the best course.” — Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) January 4, 2023

Mike Glennon, shown here during his 2021 stint with the New York Giants, was signed to the Miami Dolphins' practice squad on Wednesday (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Miami needs a win against Jets to make playoffs

Miami needs to pick up a win in Week 18 if it hopes to make the playoffs. The Dolphins entered Week 17 as the final playoff seed in the AFC, but fell out of a playoff spot after losing to the Patriots 23-21. The loss also gave the Patriots the tiebreaker over the Dolphins, meaning Miami needs a better record than the Patriots to make the playoffs.

Even if the Dolphins win in Week 18, the team still needs help to make the postseason. Miami would need the Patriots to lose to the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo's situation is uncertain after safety Damar Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during the team's Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. That game was suspended Monday, and the NFL has not announced plans to continue the contest yet. The Bills had a shot at the No. 1 seed in the AFC prior to the game against the Bengals, so playoff seeding will be on the line in Buffalo on Sunday.

Story continues

With their loss in Week 17, the New York Jets were eliminated from the postseason. Despite that, the team won't go easy on Miami in Week 18. Jets head coach Robert Saleh said he would love to play spoiler and knock the Dolphins out of the postseason.

Robert Saleh on playing spoiler this week for the Dolphins, smiling: "Would it be nice to have Mike McDaniel hanging out with me poolside in a couple weeks? Damn right it would." #jets — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) January 4, 2023

If Bridgewater can play, it would mark his third start for the Dolphins this season. Bridgewater has appeared in five games overall, and has four touchdowns and four interceptions in those contests.

Thompson has seen time in six games this season, including one start. He has thrown one touchdown against three interceptions in those games.