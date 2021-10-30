Dolphins sign Laird to active roster, elevate 2 from practice squad for Bills game

The Dolphins have signed running back Patrick Laird from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of the team’s road game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Laird takes the spot of running back Malcolm Brown, who was placed on injured reserve with a quadriceps injury earlier this week.

A third-year player, Laird has yet to play this season. He appeared in 31 games with four starts for the Dolphins in the past two seasons. Laird, 26, has recorded 75 rushes for 240 yards and one touchdown, along with 33 receptions for 272 yards. He’s also a valuable special-teams player, logging at least 38 percent of snaps in 2019 and 2020.

The Dolphins also announced they’re elevating cornerback Jamal Perry and linebacker Vince Biegel from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

It’s the third elevation this season for Perry, who has solely played special teams in two games this season. Perry was designated a COVID-19 replacement in Week 1, which doesn’t count toward the NFL’s allotted two free call-ups.

The Dolphins signed Biegel to the practice squad last week after releasing him in training camp with an injury settlement. Biegel could make his season debut after missing all of the 2020 season with a torn Achilles.

Biegel’s elevation casts doubt on the availability of inside linebacker Jerome Baker, who is questionable to play because of a knee injury. Baker was limited throughout the week.