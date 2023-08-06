Dolphins shake up defensive line room, signing veteran and releasing rookie

Two days after defensive coordinator Vic Fangio questioned the depth of the Dolphins’ defensive line, the team has shaken up the position group.

Miami is releasing undrafted rookie defensive tackle Anthony Montalvo and signing veteran Da’Shawn Hand, league sources told the Miami Herald.

Hand, 27, appeared in one game last season with the Tennessee Titans, playing two defensive snaps. A fourth-round pick of the Detroit Lions in the 2018 NFL Draft, Hand has appeared in 31 games with 11 starts, recording 54 tackles and three sacks. All of his sacks came in his rookie year. Hand, an Alabama alum, also spent time on the Indianapolis Colts practice squad in 2021.

Along with the 6-3 and 297-pound Hand, the Dolphins worked out two other veterans on Saturday, Marvin Wilson and Roderick Perry.

The Dolphins originally signed Montalvo in May as part of their undrafted rookie haul.

Along the defensive line, the Dolphins have a strong core of Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler and Raekwon Davis. However, Fangio said multiple reserve spots are still open for competition.

“We’re happy with Zach, Christian and Raekwon,” he said. “We need to find two other guys, three other guys, to surface as the fourth, fifth, and sixth defensive linemen, and so far nobody has done that. So that’s an area that we need to get better at.”