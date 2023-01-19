Dolphins set these records this postseason. And a second defender makes case for extension

Barry Jackson
·4 min read
Al Diaz/adiaz@miamiherald.com

Sunday’s Dolphins-Bills game was the 42nd postseason game in Dolphins history.

And Miami ended up setting three franchise records in the 34-31 loss at Buffalo. Here are those records, courtesy of Brett Brecheisen, the Dolphins’ senior manager/football communications:

▪ The Dolphins’ seven sacks were the most they’ve ever had in a playoff game, topping the previous mark of six set against Seattle on Jan. 9, 2000. That was Dan Marino’s final playoff win.

▪ Cedrick Wilson Jr.’s 50-yard punt return was the Dolphins’ longest ever in playoff history.

Zach Sieler’s fumble return for a touchdown was the first in Dolphins playoff history.

The last Dolphins defender with a touchdown in a playoff game was A.J. Duhe, who had a 35-yard interception return for a touchdown on Jan. 23, 1983 against the N.Y. Jets.

Also notable:

▪ Sieler is the first Dolphins player to record at least two sacks in a playoff game since Trace Armstrong had three on Jan. 9, 2000 at Seattle.

Xavien Howard’s 49-yard interception return was the third-longest in Dolphins playoff history, behind only Dick Anderson’s 62-yard interception return in the AFC Championship Game vs. Baltimore on Jan. 2, 1972 and Jake Scott’s 55-yard return in Super Bowl VII on Jan. 14, 1973 vs. Washington.

Holland’s 29-yard was the seventh-longest interception return in Dolphins playoff history, narrowly behind interception returns by J.B. Brown, Nick Buoniconti and Brock Marion.

Jason Sanders tied a team playoff record with three field goals. Olindo Mare and Uwe von Schamann also hit three in a playoff game.

▪ Two other notes, while keeping in mind the Dolphins have had only four playoff games since 2001: Jeff Wilson Jr.’s rushing touchdown was Miami’s first in a playoff game since Lamar Smith’s game-winning overtime TD run against the Colts on Dec. 30, 2000.

And Mike Gesicki’s touchdown reception was the first by a Dolphins tight end in a playoff game since Jed Weaver caught a 9-yarder with 34 seconds left in regulation of that Colts game.

The Dolphins have lost four playoff games in a row and are now 20-22 all time in the playoffs and 6-7 in the wild card round.

THIS AND THAT

Christian Wilkins isn’t the only Dolphins defensive player who has made a case for a contract extension.

So has Sieler, who - like Wilkins - can become an unrestricted free agent in March 2024.

Sieler is due to make $2.5 million base salary next agent.

His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told WQAM’s Joe Rose on Thursday that he has “approached” the Dolphins about a contract extension. And Rosenhaus said while he doesn’t want to speak for the Dolphins, an extension is a possibility.

Sieler played 877 defensive snaps, according to profootballreference. That was among the highest in the league for a defensive tackle. He had a career tied 70 tackles and tied a career high 3.5 sacks.

PFF rated him 22nd among 125 qualifying defensive tackles.

▪ The representation for Wilkins, coming off a 98-tackle season, also is expected to discuss a contract extension with the Dolphins. He’s due to make $10.8 million next season on his fifth-year option.

▪ Mike McDaniel’s biggest takeaways from his first season as coach?

“I didn’t really realize how rewarding a lot of things would be. I didn’t realize how certain things not going your way would keep you up quite as late at night. I think all in all, I think that’s kind of the nature of how I’ve learned to try to attack each and every year in anything you do is find more to learn from than the Average Joe.

“There’s new things that happen every day. I’m excited to have a little experience with handling each and every one of them. Although I’ve thought about it, it’s a different thing to really attack it. You learn that you are only as good as everyone you work with. I think I thought about that going into it.”

He knows he needs to speed up the communication of play calls, especially when Tua Tagovailoa isn’t in the game.

Latest Stories

  • Flames hold off Stars' surge to net 6-5 win

    DALLAS (AP) — Nazem Kadri’s team-best 17th goal and Chris Tanev’s first of the season were part of Calgary’s four-goal second period as the Flames hung on to beat the Dallas Stars 6-5 on Saturday. Andrew Mangiapane scored just 25 seconds into the game and Trevor Lewis, Elias Lindholm and Rasmus Andersson also had goals for the Flames. Calgary led 6-1 late in the second period and has earned points in it last five games (3-0-2). Dan Vladar made 29 saves to win his second straight start in a match

  • Damar Hamlin gets call of support from New York Gov. Hochul

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin gained support from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday. The two spoke by phone, with Hochul posting a note on her Twitter account referring to Hamlin as “an inspiration.” Hochul added that she let him know “the hopes and prayers of 20 million New Yorkers have been with him throughout his recovery,” and closed the message with #LoveForDamar. Hamlin, who is from the Pittsburgh area, replied by writing it was good meeting Hochul and he

  • Embiid's jumper gives 76ers 118-117 win over Jazz

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joel Embiid made a jumper with 5.7 seconds to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. James Harden had 31 points and 11 assists to lead Philadelphia. Embiid chipped in 30 points and seven rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Shake Milton added 17. Jordan Clarkson scored 38 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker chipped in a season-high 20 points off the bench. Mike Conley added 14 points and eight

  • Kessler's 20 points, 21 rebounds help Jazz beat T-Wolves

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Walker Kessler had career-highs of 20 points and 21 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 21 points and the Utah Jazz rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 126-125 on Monday. Collin Sexton added 19 points off the bench for Utah, which had seven players score in double-digits in its third win in four games. Anthony Edwards scored 17 of his 29 points in the third quarter and D’Angelo Russell added 21 points for Minnesota, which strugg

  • Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Calgary Stampeders re-sign Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders re-signed Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge to a two-year contract Thursday. Judge, Calgary's nominee for the CFL's top Canadian award last season, was eligible to become a free agent Feb. 14. "Cameron Judge makes our team better,' Calgary head coach/GM Dave Dickenson said in a statement. "We're excited to keep him in Calgary and look forward to watching him continue to excel as a Stampeder." Judge led the CFL in fumble recoveries (five) and posted a team-high 78

  • Blazers prepare for post-season run ahead of first Memorial Cup appearance since 1995

    Just because the Kamloops Blazers are guaranteed a Memorial Cup berth, doesn't mean they're taking their feet off the gas. Blazers general manager Shaun Clouston made big moves ahead of the Western Hockey League's trade deadline, gearing his team up for a deep post-season run. He did all that even though Kamloops is hosting the Memorial Cup, making the Blazers the only team with a guaranteed berth in the national major junior championship. "We know we're in the tournament, so we're looking forwa

  • You Can Play defends Ivan Provorov in controversial statement

    The You Can Play Project, a social activism campaign dedicated to the eradication of homophobia in sports, defended "those who do not wish to participate" as allies in hockey on Thursday.

  • Young, Hawks beat Doncic, Mavs 130-122 for 4th straight win

    DALLAS (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 30 points, Trae Young had 18 points and 12 assists in another matchup with Luka Doncic and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Dallas Mavericks 130-122 on Wednesday night. John Collins added 19 points as the Hawks won a season-best fourth consecutive game to get over .500 (23-22) for the first time since Dec. 27. Doncic scored 30 points but fell to 4-3 in head-to-head meetings with Young since they were traded for each other as top-five picks on draft night in 2018. D

  • William Nylander deserves to be an NHL All-Star

    William Nylander often finds himself playing in the shadow of Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Mitch Marner but the Swede's performances this season make him deserving of an appearance at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend.&nbsp;

  • Edwards, bench lift Wolves to 110-102 victory over Cavs

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for the short-handed Wolves. Minnesota was without Rudy Gobert for the second half due to right groin soreness, and Jaden McDaniels picked up his fifth foul just 2:37 into the second half. Evan Mobley and Jarrett A

  • Roman leaves after 4 years as Ravens offensive coordinator

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Greg Roman is leaving Baltimore after four seasons as offensive coordinator for other opportunities after the Ravens' wild-card loss. Roman's agency, Athletes First, announced his decision before a Ravens news conference Thursday afternoon with coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta. “Greg devised and led our offense to no fewer than 26 historical NFL and franchise achievements," Harbaugh said in a statement. "He established an identity for our offense. We

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • Andy Murray edges Berrettini in 5 sets at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Metal hip, bloody knee and all, Andy Murray produced his biggest victory in years. Murray built a huge lead, let it disappear completely, then needed to save a match point against Matteo Berrettini — who is nearly a full decade younger and ranked more than 50 places higher — before managing to pull out a 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (10-6) triumph across more than 4 1/2 hours on Tuesday in the Australian Open’s first round. This was three-time major champion Murray’s f

  • Martin Jones, Lucas Raymond, Nikita Kucherov named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Seattle goaltender Martin Jones, Detroit left-wing Lucas Raymond and Tampa Bay right-wing Nikita Kucherov have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Jones went 3-0-0 with a 1.67 goals-against average, .933 save percentage and two shutouts to help the Kraken to a four-win week and a sweep of a seven-game road trip. He opened the week with consecutive shutouts, making 21 saves in a 4-0 victory over Montreal on Jan. 9 and 27 stops in a 3-0 win against Boston on Thursday. It marke

  • William Nylander leads Maple Leafs over Panthers 5-4 in overtime

    TORONTO — William Nylander felt he hadn't been shooting the puck enough in recent weeks. His coach agreed — and added the at-times frustrating talent's skating also wasn't up to the required level. That changed in Tuesday's third period before Nylander took it to another level with more room to manoeuvre. The Maple Leafs winger scored his second goal of the night on a breathtaking individual effort at 1:53 of overtime as Toronto came back from a two-goal deficit to defeat Florida 5-4 in a feisty

  • In Paris, Bulls and Pistons enjoy sights, culture and opera

    PARIS (AP) — Detroit guard Rodney McGruder had never experienced anything like this. He walked into the foyer of the Paris Opera House, then stopped and looked up to stare in silence at artwork dating back to the 19th century. Finally, he spoke. “This is something else,” McGruder said. “This is incredible.” Such was precisely the reaction that the Pistons wanted their players to have on this trip. The Pistons and Chicago Bulls are facing off in Paris on Thursday night, though this journey — acro