Dolphins set these records this postseason. And a second defender makes case for extension

Sunday’s Dolphins-Bills game was the 42nd postseason game in Dolphins history.

And Miami ended up setting three franchise records in the 34-31 loss at Buffalo. Here are those records, courtesy of Brett Brecheisen, the Dolphins’ senior manager/football communications:

▪ The Dolphins’ seven sacks were the most they’ve ever had in a playoff game, topping the previous mark of six set against Seattle on Jan. 9, 2000. That was Dan Marino’s final playoff win.

▪ Cedrick Wilson Jr.’s 50-yard punt return was the Dolphins’ longest ever in playoff history.

▪ Zach Sieler’s fumble return for a touchdown was the first in Dolphins playoff history.

The last Dolphins defender with a touchdown in a playoff game was A.J. Duhe, who had a 35-yard interception return for a touchdown on Jan. 23, 1983 against the N.Y. Jets.

Also notable:

▪ Sieler is the first Dolphins player to record at least two sacks in a playoff game since Trace Armstrong had three on Jan. 9, 2000 at Seattle.

▪ Xavien Howard’s 49-yard interception return was the third-longest in Dolphins playoff history, behind only Dick Anderson’s 62-yard interception return in the AFC Championship Game vs. Baltimore on Jan. 2, 1972 and Jake Scott’s 55-yard return in Super Bowl VII on Jan. 14, 1973 vs. Washington.

Holland’s 29-yard was the seventh-longest interception return in Dolphins playoff history, narrowly behind interception returns by J.B. Brown, Nick Buoniconti and Brock Marion.

▪ Jason Sanders tied a team playoff record with three field goals. Olindo Mare and Uwe von Schamann also hit three in a playoff game.

▪ Two other notes, while keeping in mind the Dolphins have had only four playoff games since 2001: Jeff Wilson Jr.’s rushing touchdown was Miami’s first in a playoff game since Lamar Smith’s game-winning overtime TD run against the Colts on Dec. 30, 2000.

And Mike Gesicki’s touchdown reception was the first by a Dolphins tight end in a playoff game since Jed Weaver caught a 9-yarder with 34 seconds left in regulation of that Colts game.

Story continues

The Dolphins have lost four playoff games in a row and are now 20-22 all time in the playoffs and 6-7 in the wild card round.

THIS AND THAT

Christian Wilkins isn’t the only Dolphins defensive player who has made a case for a contract extension.

So has Sieler, who - like Wilkins - can become an unrestricted free agent in March 2024.

Sieler is due to make $2.5 million base salary next agent.

His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told WQAM’s Joe Rose on Thursday that he has “approached” the Dolphins about a contract extension. And Rosenhaus said while he doesn’t want to speak for the Dolphins, an extension is a possibility.

Sieler played 877 defensive snaps, according to profootballreference. That was among the highest in the league for a defensive tackle. He had a career tied 70 tackles and tied a career high 3.5 sacks.

PFF rated him 22nd among 125 qualifying defensive tackles.

▪ The representation for Wilkins, coming off a 98-tackle season, also is expected to discuss a contract extension with the Dolphins. He’s due to make $10.8 million next season on his fifth-year option.

▪ Mike McDaniel’s biggest takeaways from his first season as coach?

“I didn’t really realize how rewarding a lot of things would be. I didn’t realize how certain things not going your way would keep you up quite as late at night. I think all in all, I think that’s kind of the nature of how I’ve learned to try to attack each and every year in anything you do is find more to learn from than the Average Joe.

“There’s new things that happen every day. I’m excited to have a little experience with handling each and every one of them. Although I’ve thought about it, it’s a different thing to really attack it. You learn that you are only as good as everyone you work with. I think I thought about that going into it.”

He knows he needs to speed up the communication of play calls, especially when Tua Tagovailoa isn’t in the game.