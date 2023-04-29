Dolphins select Texas A&M RB Devon Achane with No. 84 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Dolphins selected Texas A&M running back Devon Achane with the No. 84 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday night, adding a speedy player to head coach Mike McDaniel’s offense.

Achane, 21, rushed for 1,102 yards and eight touchdowns this past season as he received first-team All-SEC honors. The fastest running back in the draft, Achane ran a 4.32 in the 40-yard dash. A three-year player for the Aggies, Achane backed up Isaiah Spiller, now of the Chargers, before breaking out in 2021 and running for 910 yards and three touchdowns.

An Aggies source told the Miami Herald last week that the team spent considerable time with him during the predraft proces, including meeting with him at the NFL scouting Combine. The selection of Achane marks the first time the Dolphins have taken a running in the first four rounds since they picked Kenyan Drake in the fourth round of the 2016 Draft.

Achane joins a running back that room includes Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr, Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin, all of whom were re-signed this offseason.

Achane was the Dolphins’ second pick on Friday night, coming after the team’s selection of South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith at No. 51 overall.

