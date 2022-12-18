Dolphins already thin secondary gets brief scare when Jevon Holland leaves Bills game

Jordan McPherson
·1 min read
David Santiago/dsantiago@miamiherald.com

The Miami Dolphins and their already-thin secondary got a brief scare when Jevon Holland left Saturday’s game against the Buffalo Bills late in the first half with a neck injury.

However, the safety returned to start the second half.

The injury occurred on Buffalo’s first play after the two-minute warning, a 13-yard pass completion from Josh Allen to Stefon Diggs.

Holland, who has started all 14 games for Miami this season, ran off the field after the play and was on the ground in the sideline getting checked by trainers. He then went to the blue medical tent before heading to the locker room with about 30 seconds left in the first half.

His injury could have thinned an already thin safety group for the Dolphins. Fellow safeties Eric Rowe (hamstring) and Elijah Campbell (concussion) were inactive Saturday with injuries and the Dolphins did not elevate a safety from their practice squad prior to the game.

Without Holland, along with Rowe and Campbell, the Dolphins have Clayton Fejedelem, Elijah Campbell and Verone McKinley III as their primary safeties.

But even with Holland on the field, the Dolphins’ pass defense struggled against Allen and the Bills. Allen completed 16 of 23 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns in the first half to give Buffalo a 21-13 lead heading into the break.

