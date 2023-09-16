Dolphins make roster moves, add insurance with Jaelan Phillips questionable to play vs. Patriots

In wake of Jaelan Philips’ late addition to the injury report on Friday, the Dolphins elevated a pair of outside linebackers from the practice squad as possible insurance during Sunday night’s road game against the New England Patriots.

Miami elevated linebackers Cameron Goode and Chase Winovich for the Week 2 matchup. Goode was called up for the season-opening win over the Los Angeles Chargers and played 17 special-teams snaps. It’s the first of three elevations for Winovich, who was a third-round pick of the Patriots in 2019. He has appeared in 53 games (11 starts) with the Patriots and Cleveland Browns, recording 105 tackles and 12 sacks.

Phillips sustained a back injury during Friday’s practice and is questionable to play.

The Dolphins also signed defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand from the practice squad to the 53-man roster and waived safety Verone McKinley III to make room.

Hand signed with the team during training camp but was released as part of roster cuts in late August. McKinley, who started two games last season and recorded one interception, did not play in Week 1. His release is seen as a procedural move for the Dolphins, who are adding defensive line depth after giving up over 200 rushing yards to the Chargers.

The Dolphins also announced cornerback Kelvin Joseph has been ruled out and is not traveling with the team because of a family matter. Joseph did not play on defense in Week 1 but logged 24 snaps on special teams.