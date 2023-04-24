Can the Dolphins find a rookie contributor on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft?

In a predraft news conference last week, Dolphins assistant general manager Marvin Allen acknowledged that short-term expectations were tempered for the team’s top-two picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, inside linebacker Channing Tindall and wide receiver Erik Ezukanma.

“I think when we selected them, we knew the progression for both of them would be in the future,” Allen said last Wednesday. “So you get guys and you want to give them a chance to sit back and learn and do some things on special teams, but knowing that their value would be much more down the line than it was immediately.”

Though talented, neither Tindall, selected with the No. 102 overall pick, nor Ezukanma, taken No. 125 overall, were viewed as elite draft prospects and their presence in veteran-laden position rooms limited their playing time as rookies.

The Dolphins didn’t have picks in the first two rounds last year after sending them to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Tyreek Hill trade. And Miami’s lack of a first-round pick this year — one was sent to the Denver Broncos in the trade or outside linebacker Bradley Chubb and another was forfeited for tampering — may again prevent the team from landing a blue-chip player in the draft. But with two picks on Day 2, in the second round (No. 51 overall) and third round (No. 84), could Miami land a rookie who can contribute to a team with championship aspirations?

In a conference call last week, NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said he “absolutely” believes the Dolphins could find a Year 1 contributor on Day 2 of the draft. He specifically mentioned the tight end class as a group where Miami could find an instant impact.

“I think you get a darn good player,” said Jeremiah, who worked as an NFL scout for the Ravens, Eagles and Browns. “So where they’re picking in the second round, picking 51, I think you could get a tight end that in some years might have been a first-round pick. Sam LaPorta from Iowa, I love. I think he has a good chance of being there. I think there’s a very good chance that the top guys are gone. [Dalton] Kincaid is gone. [Michael] Mayer is gone. Darnell Washington is potentially there, but I think he is more than likely gone, even if [Luke] Musgrave is gone from Oregon State.

Story continues

“If you are picking between Sam LaPorta, Tucker Kraft from South Dakota State or [Luke] Schoonmaker from Michigan, I think all of those guys are plug-and-play and impactful right away. I think, absolutely, they can find somebody there that can come in and really help their ball club. That would be the position if you are looking for immediate impact, that would be the spot I would be looking.”

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier speaks during team pre-draft press conference at Baptist Health Training Complex in Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

This year’s tight end class has been lauded for its depth. ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid said in a conference call last month that he could see as many as seven tight ends selected within the first three rounds.

“This is probably one of the deeper tight end drafts than has been in the last several years,” Allen said. “So we feel good about having an opportunity to grab a good football player, if he’s available when we’re picking. We’re going to look at every position, but there’s a strong chance that there are going to be a lot of tight ends selected early.”

After another active free agency period that included trading for cornerback Jalen Ramsey, the Dolphins have few glaring roster holes. Depth at tight end is likely before training camp opens in late July. The team needs reinforcements along the offensive and defensive lines. And running back, always a point of fan interest, could be targeted, though Miami hasn’t taken a running back in the first three rounds since it selected Kenyan Drake with the No. 73 overall pick in 2016.

The Dolphins have just four picks across seven rounds, but Grier revealed that some teams at the bottom of the first round have called about trading out of their picks. Making such a big leap into the first round would likely cost Miami some of its 2024 draft capital but would allow the team to potentially take one of the top players at a position such as tight end, offensive tackle or running back.

“No serious conversations but we’ve had those and we’ll keep those options open,” Grier said.

The talent and depth of the roster, though, aren’t expected to dissuade the Dolphins from their best-player-available approach, even if it means bypassing a perceived area of need. It’s the philosophy that led the team to a player such as Erik Ezukanma last year, even when the wide receiver room was addressed, as opposed to seeking an addition at offensive line or running back.

“It’s still a balance because at the end of the day, you always have to look long term,” Grier said. “There’s guys here — just being realistic — on one-year deals. So you may have a position that you think is deep. Like last year we had, I think, four linebackers on one-year deals. We always look for the best player. Then there are some occasions where you do take a position of need but you try not to draft on need because again, I think that’s where you get in trouble.”