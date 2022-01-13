Dolphins request to interview another Bills assistant for head coaching vacancy

Daniel Oyefusi
·1 min read
In this article:
The Dolphins are eyeing another Buffalo Bills assistant for their head coaching vacancy.

According to multiple reports, the team has requested permission to interview Bills defensive coordinator and assistant head coach Leslie Frazier.

According to NFL Network, the Chicago Bears are also seeking to interview Frazier.

Frazier, 62, is in his fifth season as the Bills defensive coordinator. He also served as interim coach for the Minnesota Vikings during the 2010 season and then held the permanent title from 2011 to 2013.

Frazier’s three full seasons in Minnesota included an 18-29-1 record, two fourth-place finishes in the NFC North and one playoff appearance in the 2012 season, in which the Vikings lost to the Green Bay Packers in the wild-card round.

A former NFL defensive back, Frazier was part of the 1985 Chicago Bears team that won Super Bowl 20. His playing career was cut short by a knee injury he sustained in the game. Frazier has over two decades of experience coaching the defensive side in the NFL, with stints in Philadelphia, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Tampa Bay and Baltimore. Buffalo’s defense allowed the fewest points and yards this season.

Frazier is the sixth name to surface for the Dolphins’ opening, joining Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

The Dolphins fired Brian Flores on Monday after three seasons as head coach.

This story may be updated.

