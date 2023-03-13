Dolphins reach agreement on deal with former Titans LB David Long

The Dolphins have reached an agreement on a deal with former Tennessee Titans inside linebacker David Long, according to multiple reports.

According to reports, it’s a two-year deal worth $11 million.

Long, who turns 27 in October, recorded a career-high 86 tackles this past season. A sixth-round pick of the Titans in the 2019 Draft, Long has started 26 games in his career, with 21 coming in the last two seasons. In 50 games, he has recorded 230 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 14 pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

The Dolphins were in search of a middle linebacker with three players at the position — Elandon Roberts, Duke Riley and Sam Eguavoen — set to become unrestricted free agents. Only two others players, Jerome Baker and Channing Tindall, were under contract for the 2023 season.

Long is the second addition to a defense that will be shaped under new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. The Dolphins also reached an agreement with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday to trade for All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

The agreement with Long is the second the Dolphins have reached on the opening day of the legal negotiating window. Miami has also reached an agreement with former New York Jets quarterback Mike White, a league source told the Miami Herald, on a reported two-year deal worth up to $16 million. Deals cannot be finalized until the start of the new league at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

This story will be updated.