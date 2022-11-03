Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert on Tua, Deebo vs. Tyreek, Gesicki’s griddy, and sharks I The Rush

It’s Thursday, November 3, 2022, and Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert is on the show, chatting with Jared about:

  • How the Dolphins are feeling after their latest win over the Lions

  • How Tua Tagovailoa has managed to bounce back from adversity

  • Who’s the better athlete between Tyreek Hill and Deebo Samuel

  • Why the team loves Mike Gesicki’s griddy celebration

  • Raheem’s first ever encounter with a shark while he was surfing

  • Plus, Raheem has teamed up with Crest and Oral-B to help millions of kids who don’t have access to basic oral care. Click here to learn more about Closing America’s Smile Gap!

