Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert on Tua, Deebo vs. Tyreek, Gesicki’s griddy, and sharks I The Rush

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Thursday, November 3, 2022, and Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert is on the show, chatting with Jared about:

How the Dolphins are feeling after their latest win over the Lions

How Tua Tagovailoa has managed to bounce back from adversity

Who’s the better athlete between Tyreek Hill and Deebo Samuel

Why the team loves Mike Gesicki’s griddy celebration

Raheem’s first ever encounter with a shark while he was surfing

Plus, Raheem has teamed up with Crest and Oral-B to help millions of kids who don’t have access to basic oral care. Click here to learn more about Closing America’s Smile Gap!