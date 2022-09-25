Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa returns to game after suffering head injury, stumbling to ground

MIAMI GARDENS – Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to start the second half of Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills after suffering a head injury. According to the CBS broadcast, he was tested for a concussion.

Tagovailoa suffered the injury when the back of his head hit the field following a tackle by Bills linebacker Matt Milano just before the two-minute warning in the first half. The Dolphins initially said he was questionable to return with a head injury.

After seeing Tagovailoa stumble while trying to get up and jog back to the line of scrimmage, it appeared the Dolphins might have lost their starting quarterback for the remainder of the game or more.

But when the second half began, Tagovailoa was back in for the Dolphins to continue squaring off with Bills quarterback Josh Allen in an AFC East showdown.

Oh no, scared for Tua right now, doesn't look good.pic.twitter.com/iefLwI2PS6 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 25, 2022

Tagovailoa was trying to move his offense up the field as the Dolphins sought an edge to the 14-all tie. He completed an 8-yard pass to receiver Jaylen Waddle before being pushed by Milano after the play. Milano was flagged for roughing the passer.

Tagovailoa fell backward as his head hit the ground. He tried to get up and jog back to the line of scrimmage, but he quickly stumbled to a knee.

When Tagovailoa got up again to continue jogging, two of his offensive linemen stopped him from moving further.

Here's the concussion checklist that Tua Tagovailoa had to pass in order to return to play pic.twitter.com/xljfA3VaWH — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) September 25, 2022

Tagovailoa was taken off the field before the next play, and he walked on his own with Dolphins trainers back to the locker room as both teams played the final two minutes of the first half.

Dolphins backup Teddy Bridgewater briefly took Tagovailoa’s place. Tagovailoa had completed 8 of 10 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa returns after head injury, stumble to ground