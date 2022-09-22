Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa quiets doubters, Tom Brady and Bucs create them | PODCAST

Week 2 of the NFL season was packed with comeback victories and lopsided results.

The Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa put the world on notice going 2-0 to start the season after a big comeback win against the Baltimore Ravens. The Arizona Cardinals handed the Las Vegas Raiders a shocking home loss. And the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs overcame early deficits to snag wins of their own.

In Tampa Bay, the Buccaneers are 2-0, but the injuries on the offensive line are showing and Tom Brady was visibly upset last week. Without wide receiver Mike Evans, will the momentum continue?

The Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders are off to unexpectedly poor starts. Which team will break its losing ways?

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tua Tagovailoa quiets doubters, Tom Brady and Bucs create them