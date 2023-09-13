Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa named Week 1 AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been named Week 1 AFC Offensive Player of the Week, the NFL announced Wednesday. Tagovailoa threw for 466 yards and three touchdowns in a season-opening road win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

It’s the second honor for Tagovailoa, who threw the game-winning touchdown to wide receiver Tyreek Hill in Miami’s 36-34 win. Tagovailoa was also named player of the week last season after throwing for a career-high 469 yards and six touchdowns in a Week 2 comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Tagovailoa’s 466 yards are the second most he has thrown for in a game in his career and the fourth most ever in a season-opening game. And he’s the fourth quarterback in NFL history with two games of at least 450 passing yards and three touchdown passes in their first four career seasons, joining Marc Bulger, Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes.

“He definitely has that mind-set of going out there and getting it and being dominant,” running back Raheem Mostert said Monday. “He’s a guy that puts a lot on his shoulders, but at the same time he can handle it. You see what he’s doing out there and it’s just amazing. I mean, to go from Year 1 to Year 2 in the way that he’s doing it. He had a good start at the beginning of the year, last year, but yesterday was an even better start. You can only grow from there. Whether that be in the pass game, in the run game, he’s going to do what he has to do, and he’s going to make the right calls and we believe him.”

After Week 1, Tagovailoa leads the NFL in passing yards and yards per attempt (10.4). He also ranks fourth in passer rating (110).

Tagovailoa’s league Most Valuable Player odds have also vaulted, as he’s currently co-betting favorites with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, according to DraftKings and FanDuel.

