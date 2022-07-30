Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa goes viral with 65-yard touchdown to Tyreek Hill in training camp

Safid Deen, USA TODAY
·3 min read
In this article:
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) takes part in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa can throw the deep ball, after all.

Tagovailoa, whose arm strength has been constantly ostracized in his first two NFL seasons, connected on a 65-yard touchdown pass to new Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill during Saturday’s training camp practice.

Tagovailoa’s pass soared in the air at least 60 yards, from launch point to reception, while connecting with Hill in stride – a far different outcome than a viral video earlier this offseason where Hill had to slow down to catch a pass.

Dolphins fans in attendance roared in excitement, while several fan videos of the touchdown also went viral on social media Saturday.

“Yeah, for all opponents watching, nothing that you see today will ever run again,” new Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said with a laugh before the open practice.

Before practice even began, Hill was so excited by the cheers from the Dolphins fans he did a backflip before making a quick speech.

“It’s going to be fun. It’s going to be electric. Plays made on both sides of the ball, man. So, guys, make sure you bring your energy because we need y’all,” Hill said.

“It’s time to go, man,” Hill continued. “Get your popcorn ready.”

Tagovailoa’s touchdown throw was the Dolphins’ best offensive highlight through the first four practices of training camp under McDaniel, and conveniently came with an audience to indulge the action.

At 65 yards, it would have tied the longest pass play of Tagovailoa’s career, which was a touchdown pass to former Dolphins receiver Mack Hollins on the road against the New York Jets in a 24-17 win last November.

The play design in practice saw Hill break free past the defense, while the single-high safety Jevon Holland took the bait on receiver Jaylen Waddle coming open on a crossing route in front of him.

Maybe, all the players got the word the play was going to be ran.

Nonetheless, it offered many a glimpse of Hill’s dynamic playmaking ability, McDaniel’s offensive playcalling and Tagovailoa’s ability to drive the football downfield accurately.

Much of the conversation centered around Tagovailoa after the Dolphins acquired Hill this offseason was on his arm strength and whether Hill would have any regrets leaving Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs for Miami.

Hill has lauded Tagovailoa to be the most accurate quarterback in the NFL – even more accurate than Mahomes – during interviews and on his podcast It Needed To Be Said this offseason.

Since Hill’s arrival to the Dolphins, he has become the most outspoken supporter of Tagovailoa this offseason and in training camp.

“I feel like this season is going to be fast and electric, so it’s going to be definitely fun,” Hill said earlier this week.

“I’m excited for it and I can’t wait to get to the season. … I can’t wait till we actually play against other teams.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tagovailoa goes viral with 65-yard touchdown to Tyreek Hill

