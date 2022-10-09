Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater ruled out via concussion protocol after hit; Skylar Thompson in

Eric J. Wallace, Palm Beach Post
·2 min read

Rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson entered the game to lead the Miami Dolphins' second offensive drive after a first-play injury to Teddy Bridgewater that will sideline him for the rest of Sunday's game.

After the Dolphins' defense forced a punt on the Jets' first drive, Bridgewater and the Miami offense took over inside the Dolphins' 10-yard line.

On first down, Jets defensive back Sauce Gardner shot through the Dolphins line untouched to hit Bridgewater, who was rolling out of play-action, in the act of throwing from the end zone.

Referees dropped a late flag to rule Bridgewater's incompletion as intentional grounding, awarding New York a safety.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater leaves the field after taking a hit from the New York Jets during the first quarter.
Bridgewater immediately left the field and was escorted into a medical tent. He later left the field with Dolphins team personnel. He was considered questionable to return with an elbow injury and was being evaluated for a head injury.

About midway through the second quarter, the Dolphins said Bridgewater would be out for the rest of the game. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the Dolphins said Bridgewater passed his concussion tests, but in the wake of the new addition to protocol -- ataxia to the "no-go" list -- and what the spotter saw, he will sit the rest of the game.

The change to the league's protocol became effective immediately for Sunday's games after two concussions in four days for Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, who is currently out with a concussion. Any player showing signs of ataxia – an abnormality of balance/stability, motor coordination or dysfunctional speech caused by a neurological issue – is prohibited from returning to a game.

The Dolphins selected Thompson out of Kansas State in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

According to the CBS broadcast, wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. is the Dolphins' emergency quarterback for Sunday's game.

Contributing: Safid Deen

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater out via concussion protocol after hit

