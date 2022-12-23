Dolphins’ playoff path gains further clarity. And Aaron Rodgers offers Tua testimonial

The New York Jets’ loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night further crystallized Miami’s playoff path.

If the Dolphins (8-6) win their next two games against visiting Green Bay on Sunday (1 p.m., Fox) and at the Patriots on Jan. 1, the Dolphins would clinch a playoff berth.

The Dolphins also would clinch a playoff berth by beating the Patriots and then beating the visiting Jets on Jan. 8, even if the Dolphins lose to the Packers.

If the Dolphins beat the Packers and Jets but not the Patriots, Miami would have a 95 percent chance to make the playoffs, per fivethirtyeight.com.

“Once we make the postseason,... everybody got to watch out for us,” running back Raheem Mostert said Thursday.

But if the Dolphins beat the Packers and lose to the Jets and Patriots, Miami would have just a 33 percent chance to make the playoffs, per fivethirtyeight.

If the Dolphins lose to both Green Bay and New England and beat the Jets, they have a 75 percent chance to make it.

And if the Dolphins beat the Patriots and lose to the Packers and Jets, they would have a 64 percent chance to make it.

Asked what gives him confidence about this team, Tyreek Hill said: “Because we’ve got the talent. We have one of the swaggiest coaches in the league. And we have one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the league. Everybody believes. Nobody has lost faith. We’re just going to continue to keep rolling and keep chopping this wood.”

The only way the Dolphins could host a first-round playoff game would be if they win out and the Bills lose their final three games -- at Chicago, at Cincinnati and home against the Patriots.

RODGERS ON TUA

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers offered high praise for Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa this week.

“I enjoy the way that he plays,” Rodgers said. “He plays on time. He throws the ball accurately. Does a nice job with his eye control for a young player. Has obviously good pocket movement, can extend plays.

“He’s had a couple of pretty incredible fourth quarter comebacks this year where he’s been super efficient. He has some great weapons. Been impressed with the way he plays.

“I like the way he handles himself too. He handles himself with a lot of respect and class and there’s a lot to be said for that for a young player.”