Dolphins player clarifies team’s new offensive system. Here’s some of what to expect

Considering Mike McDaniel coached with Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco the past five seasons, it’s no surprise that the Dolphins’ new coach took some of the 49ers’ offensive concepts.

But it actually goes further than that.

“The playbook here is the same as it is in San Fran,” Dolphins and former 49ers receiver Trent Sherfield said this week.

But that doesn’t mean that McDaniel — who will call the plays — will use certain plays with the same frequency that the 49ers did. McDaniel will accentuate aspects of the offense that align with the players’ strengths.

Here’s one example: The 49ers completed 33 of 40 passes on designed rollouts with six touchdowns last season. That’s something Tua Tagovailoa does well, and the Dolphins figure to do more of.

Here’s another: The 49ers called screens 12.2 percent of the time in 2021, compared with 8.3 percent of the time for the Dolphins, per Pro Football Focus’ Ryan Smith. More screens could further maximize use of Tagovailoa’s weapons; Tyreek Hill and Chase Edmonds are very good with yards after the catch, and Jaylen Waddle has prioritized improving his YAC average.

The 49ers used presnap motion a league high 76.9 percent of the time last season, and that should become a Dolphins staple.

And expect plenty of play-action passes.

“It was very encouraging to see the way the play-action worked and just really the displacement of the defenders, really making them guard all aspects of the field,” running back Edmonds said of Saturday’s Dolphins win against Tampa Bay, with No. 3 quarterback Skylar Thompson playing the entire game.

Edmonds summarized the team’s wide/outside zone scheme in simple terms: “With outside zone, you’re stretching the defense laterally. When you’re displacing the defense, you’re making them have to cover a lot more field. It opens up certain lanes and holes that I’m able to take advantage of.”

Sherfield noticed that all of the skill position players added by the Dolphins this offseason fit this offensive system.

“You put Tyreek in any system, he’s going to do his thing,” Sherfield said. “Cedrick Wilson is a big slot. This offense is built for that type of player. And then obviously you have Chase. This offense is built for those type of running backs, coming out of the backfield, running option routes, being able to stretch it, tough runners. Those guys fit the scheme very well. I think they’re overqualified if you ask me. It’s going to be fun to see how this offense explodes.”

Edmonds said the system — though new to him — fits him well because “when I have a lot of space,... I feel like just playing cat and mouse with certain defenders, and knowing angles.”

The offense isn’t necessarily easy to learn. When Sherfield joined the 49ers before last season — after spending his first three NFL seasons with Arizona — he studied the playbook four to five hours a day.

“I would take my wife and we would go in the backyard or go to a field and she would literally be my quarterback and I would have her call plays, and I would line up and go through the plays,” he said.

Players have said that one of the key advantages of this offense is that several different plays look alike, which has the potential to flummox defenses.

THIS AND THAT

Edmonds has now had the opportunity to play with three of the NFL’s best wide receivers this century in Arizona’s Larry Fitzgerald and DeAndre Hopkins and the Dolphins’ Hill. He explained this week how playing with elite wide receivers helps the running game.

“With J-dub [Jaylen Waddle], and Cheetah [Hill] on the outside, I don’t think there are going to be too many teams that will dare us to play eight men in the box,” Edmonds said. “We’ll have to see obviously once the game starts. With lighter boxes comes easier ways to run the football. Having those deep threats really keep the safeties honest. You can’t have a safety down at eight yards because we can beat you with a go ball with those guys. That is a tremendous help for us in the run game.”

▪ Now a year and a half removed from major knee surgery, linebacker Elandon Roberts said: “I feel a lot different. I got my speed back. It’s going to be a good year.”

▪ McDaniel loudly addressed his team after Wednesday’s practice, but three players said it was a positive message. Raheem Mostert said McDaniel told the team that Tuesday’s practice was not to their standards but that the coach indicated he was pleased how the team responded during Wednesday’s practice.

“It’s good to see that side of him,” Tagovailoa said of McDaniel raising his voice.