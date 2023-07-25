Dolphins place starting OL Terron Armstead, two others on PUP list to start training camp
As veterans reported to training camp Tuesday, the Dolphins made a series of roster moves, placing offensive linemen Terron Armstead and Isaiah Wynn and tight end Tanner Conner on the active/physically unable to perform list.
This designation means all three players will be sidelined when Miami holds its first full-team practice on Wednesday. Players on the active/PUP list can be activated at any time but cannot be placed back on the list. The Dolphins previously placed cornerback Nik Needham on the active/PUP list as he continues to rehab from a torn Achilles he sustained last October.
Armstead did not participate in organized team activities and mandatory minicamp after playing through multiple injuries last season. He injured his toe in Week 1 and also dealt with ailments to his pec, knee and hip that sidelined him for four games. The 32-year-old was still named to his fourth Pro Bowl and recently voted by his peers the 83rd-best player in the NFL. Armstead told reporters in January that he was advised to undergo season-ending surgery after his toe injury but opted against it.
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was asked in June whether Armstead had foot surgery but declined to answer.
“He’s been having a good offseason,” McDaniel said. “I try to honor all the players with not really putting their business out on the street unnecessarily. I have no reservations about where he’s at. He has had his fill of watching practice so he’s done everything in his power and I look forward to seeing him in training camp and I haven’t been given any reason to have hesitancy to this point at all.”
In a recent interview with the New Orleans.Football podcast, Armstead said he did not have offseason surgery
“I tore my foot Week 1,” he said. “Potentially season-ending injury. Played with it. Played the 13 games. Still decided not to get the surgery in the offseason because it’s a 10-month recovery, whatever. Just training and working and rehab, recovery, I feel great. I feel 25 again.”
The Dolphins signed Wynn, a five-year veteran, to a one-year deal this offseason. Conner is entering his second season after making the 53-man roster as an undrafted rookie in 2022.
Miami also activated undrafted rookie cornerback Ethan Bonner from the non-football injury list. He will be eligible to practice Wednesday.
The Dolphins did not place defensive backs Brandon Jones and Trill Williams on the active/PUP list, despite neither player practicing during offseason workouts as they continued to rehab from season-ending knee injuries sustained in 2022. They will be able to practice for the first time Wednesday.