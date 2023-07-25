Dolphins place starting OL Terron Armstead, two others on PUP list to start training camp

As veterans reported to training camp Tuesday, the Dolphins made a series of roster moves, placing offensive linemen Terron Armstead and Isaiah Wynn and tight end Tanner Conner on the active/physically unable to perform list.

This designation means all three players will be sidelined when Miami holds its first full-team practice on Wednesday. Players on the active/PUP list can be activated at any time but cannot be placed back on the list. The Dolphins previously placed cornerback Nik Needham on the active/PUP list as he continues to rehab from a torn Achilles he sustained last October.

Armstead did not participate in organized team activities and mandatory minicamp after playing through multiple injuries last season. He injured his toe in Week 1 and also dealt with ailments to his pec, knee and hip that sidelined him for four games. The 32-year-old was still named to his fourth Pro Bowl and recently voted by his peers the 83rd-best player in the NFL. Armstead told reporters in January that he was advised to undergo season-ending surgery after his toe injury but opted against it.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was asked in June whether Armstead had foot surgery but declined to answer.

“He’s been having a good offseason,” McDaniel said. “I try to honor all the players with not really putting their business out on the street unnecessarily. I have no reservations about where he’s at. He has had his fill of watching practice so he’s done everything in his power and I look forward to seeing him in training camp and I haven’t been given any reason to have hesitancy to this point at all.”

In a recent interview with the New Orleans.Football podcast, Armstead said he did not have offseason surgery

“I tore my foot Week 1,” he said. “Potentially season-ending injury. Played with it. Played the 13 games. Still decided not to get the surgery in the offseason because it’s a 10-month recovery, whatever. Just training and working and rehab, recovery, I feel great. I feel 25 again.”

The Dolphins signed Wynn, a five-year veteran, to a one-year deal this offseason. Conner is entering his second season after making the 53-man roster as an undrafted rookie in 2022.

Miami also activated undrafted rookie cornerback Ethan Bonner from the non-football injury list. He will be eligible to practice Wednesday.

The Dolphins did not place defensive backs Brandon Jones and Trill Williams on the active/PUP list, despite neither player practicing during offseason workouts as they continued to rehab from season-ending knee injuries sustained in 2022. They will be able to practice for the first time Wednesday.