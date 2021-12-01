Dolphins’ Parker, Mancz returning to practice. Fuller remains sidelined

Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker and center Greg Mancz will return to practice Wednesday, coach Brian Flores said, potentially giving the offense reinforcements as the team looks to continue a four-game winning streak.

Parker has missed the past four games on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Mancz has missed the last three games on IR with an ankle injury. The Dolphins will have 21 days to officially activate both players to the 53-man roster or keep them on IR for the rest of the season.

Center Michael Deiter, who returned to practice last week, could also make his return to the field Sunday against the New York Giants. He’s missed the last nine games with a foot and quad injury.

While Parker and Mancz will return to practice, Flores said wide receiver Will Fuller will remain sidelined with a finger injury. Flores said Fuller, who hasn’t played since Week 4, is dealing with a “significant fracture” with “a lot of broken bones.”