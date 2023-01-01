Dolphins once again down to third-string QB after Teddy Bridgewater injures finger

The Miami Dolphins are once again down to their third-string quarterback after Teddy Bridgewater exited in the third quarter of their game against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Bridgewater, who started with Tua Tagovailoa concussed, threw an interception with 2:51 remaining in the third and appeared to sustain an injury while attempting to make a tackle. He headed into the blue medical tent and Skylar Thompson came in to lead the Dolphins’ next drive at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Miami announced Bridgewater is questionable to return with a right finger injury at the start of the fourth quarter. The 30-year-old quarterback, who starred at Miami Northwestern Senior High School and was attempting to lead his hometown team to the 2023 NFL playoffs, was 12 of 19 for 161 yards, one touchdown and one interception before leaving the game.

The Dolphins turned to Bridgewater with a chance to clinch their first postseason berth since 2016 after Tagovailoa was placed in concussion protocol Monday. He practiced all week as the starter and quarterbacked Miami to a lead in the third quarter before Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger returned his interception for a touchdown.

It’s the second time this year Thompson had to replace Bridgewater. The rookie also filled in for Bridgewater in Week 5 when Bridgewater went into concussion protocol and then started in Week 6. The Dolphins lost both games to the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings, respectively.

Miami, which was already ravaged by injuries coming into the game, also lost a starting starting in the first half when Kendall Lamm went out with an ankle injury. The 30-year-old tackle was filling in for Pro Bowl tackle Terron Armstead, who was listed with four different injuries on the injury report.

Lamm was making his season debut and his first appearance in an NFL game since Week 15 last year for the Tennessee Titans.

The Dolphins announced Lamm is questionable to return, but he never came back in the third quarter after getting carted into the locker room at the two-minute warning in the first half.

Miami signed Lamm to its practice squad a little more than a month ago and then signed him to the active roster Saturday. The Dolphins previously elevated Lamm from the practice squad to the active roster on two other occasions. Tackle Greg Little, who has started six games this year, replaced Lamm after the injury.

In all, Miami was already missing starters at quarterback, left and right tackle, outside linebacker, both outside cornerback spots and strong safety, with Tagovailoa, Armstead and linebacker Bradley Chubb all hurt.

There was another injury scare in the first half, too: Jevon Holland briefly exited the game with an arm injury with 13:32 left in the second quarter and was originally deemed questionable to return, but the safety only missed one play before returning for New England’s next possession.