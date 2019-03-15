Dolphins officially give up on QB Ryan Tannehill, trade him to Titans

It’s no surprise the Miami Dolphins shipped off Ryan Tannehill. That has been rumored all offseason.

It is a little surprising they did so without another viable quarterback option on the roster. The Dolphins traded Tannehill to the Tennessee Titans on Friday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Dolphins get a fourth-round pick in 2020 and a 2019 seventh-round pick, and the Titans get Tannehill and a 2019 sixth-round pick according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

From the Titans’ end the move is probably a reaction, in part, to Marcus Mariota’s constant healthy issues. He has rarely stayed healthy, and the Titans struggled last season with Blaine Gabbert at quarterback when Mariota was out. It probably cost them a playoff spot.

The move makes sense for the Titans in that way. The main remaining question from the trade might be, who plays quarterback for the Dolphins this season?

What will the Dolphins do at quarterback?

The Dolphins tried to sign Teddy Bridgewater, and that didn’t work. They tried to sign Tyrod Taylor, and Taylor opted to be a backup with the Los Angeles Chargers. Miami tried to change Bridgewater’s mind, and he still went back to the New Orleans Saints.

Luke Falk and Jake Rudock are the only quarterbacks listed on the Dolphins roster. Falk has never appeared in an NFL game. Rudock has appeared in three, completing 3-of-5 passes for 24 yards and an interception.

There aren’t many viable options in free agency (if there was ever a spot for Colin Kaepernick ... ). The Dolphins could draft someone, but they seem more interested in bottoming out and taking a top prospect in the next year or two.

Shield your eyes Dolphins fans; this season won’t be pretty.

The Miami Dolphins traded quarterback Ryan Tannehill to the Titans. (AP)

Ryan Tannehill didn’t work out in Miami

Tannehill, the eighth pick of the 2012 draft, had some good moments. But he didn’t have enough of them and then injuries really hit, including an ACL injury that wiped out his 2017 season.

Tennessee is an interesting landing spot. Mariota is entering the final year of his contract. The former second overall pick of the draft has had his own injury issues, and that makes it hard for the Titans to invest in him long term.

Not that Tannehill is an enticing option for the future, but he is an option. That’s more than the Dolphins have.

