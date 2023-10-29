Dolphins’ offensive line injuries continue to mount vs. Patriots. What to know

Injuries along the offensive line continue to mount for the Dolphins, leaving Miami thin on that unit.

Right guard Robert Hunt and left tackle Kendall Lamm left in the first half of the Dolphins’ home game against the Patriots because of injuries.

Both players sustained their injuries the second quarter. Hunt injured his hamstring, while Lamm later injured his abdomen with less than a minute until halftime. Both headed to the locker room and were announced as questionable to return.

Lamm later returned for the start of the first half but Hunt did not.

The injuries forced Kion Smith to enter the game at left tackle, while Robert Jones moved into Hunt’s spot. Jones was splitting time at left guard with Lester Cotton, who got the start for Isaiah Wynn, on IR because of a quad injury.

Miami entered its Week 8 matchup with New England without three starting offensive linemen: Wynn, left tackle Terron Armstead, who is also on IR, and starting center Connor Williams, who is active but not starting after missing the last two games because of a groin injury. Liam Eichenberg, who has filled in for Williams, got his third consecutive start.

