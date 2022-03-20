Dolphins miss out on another starting offensive tackle after stopping pursuit of Collins

Another potential solution to the Miami Dolphins’ void at right tackle disappeared on Sunday when La’el Collins agreed to a contract with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Dolphins expressed interest in Collins earlier last week but then suddenly stopped pursuing him the past two days, according to a source with direct knowledge.

The Dolphins, after speaking with Dallas, decided not to trade for him before his release. And then after suggesting they would pursue him, they ultimately made no serious attempt to sign him.

Two sources involved in the tackle market believed the Dolphins stopped pursuing Collins because they are awaiting an answer from free agent left tackle Terron Armstead, who has been weighing whether to return to the New Orleans Saints.

Armstead, 30, is considered one of the best left tackles in football but missed nine games last season, two the previous season.

Collins, 28, was released by Dallas last week, and the Bengals quickly pounced, bringing him in for a visit on Friday and then agreeing to terms with a player rated by Pro Football Focus as the NFL’s 12th best tackle last season.

The Dolphins’ starting tackles last season - Liam Eichenberg and Jesse Davis - gave up a combined 17 sacks and yielded the most quarterback pressures of any tackle combo in the NFL.

If the Dolphins do not land Armstead, their options would include free agents Duane Brown (Seattle), Eric Fisher (Indianapolis), Trent Brown (New England) and Billy Turner (Green Bay), and more than a half dozen others. But the Dolphins hadn’t reached out to Turner as of earlier this weekend.

And Brown, at 36, is past his prime, having allowed eight sacks last season. Fisher graded out very well as a run-blocker last season but yielded seven sacks. Brown has missed 24 games over the past three seasons.

The Dolphins have signed 18 players in free agency, but not a single tackle among other. Guard Connor Williams, signed last week, could play tackle but hasn’t played the position since he played at the University of Texas.