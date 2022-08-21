  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Dolphins' Mike Gesicki stays persistent in new offense, but patience wearing thin | Opinion

Safid Deen, USA TODAY
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Miami Dolphins
    Miami Dolphins
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Mike Gesicki
    Mike Gesicki
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tyreek Hill
    Tyreek Hill
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jaylen Waddle
    Jaylen Waddle
    American football wide receiver
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tua Tagovailoa
    Tua Tagovailoa
    American football quarterback
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Deshaun Watson
    Deshaun Watson
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Travis Kelce
    Travis Kelce
    American football player, tight end
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – If there’s an NFL team looking to trade for a talented receiving threat, there might be one in Miami for you.

No, not Tyreek Hill – the Dolphins’ prized free agent and highest paid receiver in the NFL. Or standout second-year receiver Jaylen Waddle, who broke the NFL’s rookie receptions record last season.

Instead, tight end Mike Gesicki, who had career highs of 73 catches and 780 yards last season, could be a viable option for a team looking to upgrade their receiving corps. Because his time with the Dolphins might be numbered.

The Dolphins and new coach Mike McDaniel have a tough decision to make regarding Gesicki, who has 13 touchdowns in his first four seasons and making $10.9 million this year.

OPINION: In the Deshaun Watson mess, the Browns got exactly what they bargained for

MORE: Lacrosse legend Jared Bernhardt might be perfect long-term project for Falcons

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 20: Mike Gesicki #88 of the Miami Dolphins looks on from the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium on August 20, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 20: Mike Gesicki #88 of the Miami Dolphins looks on from the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium on August 20, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

If Gesicki can't improve as a blocker, McDaniel should find a way to utilize him as a slot receiver predominantly. And if that isn’t feasible, or with the number of new Dolphins receivers in the mix, the team should move him.

For now, the Dolphins have patience. But it’ll only be a matter of time before it wears thin for both sides.

“I need it. I need all the reps I can get,” Gesicki said after playing into the second half of Miami’s 15-13 preseason loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night.

“I played receiver last year. I played receiver the last 3-4 years. So, I’m playing tight end now. So, any reps I can get out there live … I can use it.”

The Dolphins’ new offense requires a blocking tight end who can also catch the football.

Gesicki’s biggest problem? Blocking isn’t his strong suit. And that’s putting it lightly.

Gesicki was supposed to be Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s third-best receiving option after dynamic speedsters Hill and Waddle. But things have changed at the start of his fifth NFL season.

Being forced to play the position he’s listed as hasn’t come with the results Gesicki or the Dolphins were hoping for this preseason.

Against the Raiders, troubles as a blocker in the run game also carried over into passing plays that Gesicki normally makes.

“He was in a position to have a pretty good game,” McDaniel said. “And you can ask him. He was frustrated. … We rely on him and we went to him, and had a couple really good [opportunities] where he didn’t come up with the play.”

Gesicki’s best play was a 16-yard reception in the final two minutes of the first half. He was lined up in the slot. He caught the football with no defenders around him. He turned up field before he was tackled. The play was all too familiar for Gesicki, reminiscent of what his last set of Dolphins coaches asked of him.

Gesicki’s worst play of the game was Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater’s first rep. Gesicki allowed incoming edge rusher Jordan Jenkins to get past him as soon as the ball was snapped. Bridgewater was flagged for intentional grounding to avoid a sack, and the play resulted in a safety.

And during Gesicki’s run with the first-team offense, he did not turn his head around fast enough on a slant route. Tagovailoa threw the football right between Gesicki’s jersey numbers as two Raiders defenders waited to break up the play.

“We're going to be able to put it all together, and I know Mike knows that,” Tagovailoa said of Gesicki, who had three catches for 27 yards on six targets.

Gesicki appears as though he’s moved on from the fact the Dolphins gave him the franchise tag this offseason and focused on improving his game to get the contract he wants.

McDaniel was encouraged Gesicki wanted to play more snaps in the preseason to adjust to the offense. But still, the learning curve appears steep.

“I’ll do whatever they ask me to do,” Gesicki said when asked if he’d prefer more passing opportunities than blocking ones. “I’m not going to come out here and give you some headlines.”

Gesicki isn’t one to publicly complain or make trade demands. It’s not his style. Not yet at least.

After a career year, it seemed like Gesicki was primed to be among the NFL’s top tight ends. Even Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs' seven-time Pro Bowl selection, said last year he believed Gesicki had top-five potential at the position.

But the schematic adjustment could cost the Dolphins valuable plays they can’t afford to miss in a make-or-break season for Tagovailoa with such high expectations after Hill’s acquisition.

Gesicki surely doesn’t want to be the reason the Dolphins fall short.

“It’s definitely a whole different offense and a whole different scheme. I’m learning a new position, honestly,” Gesicki said. “It’s been good. It’s been exciting. I think there’s been a lot of progress, but obviously there’s a lot more to go. I’m looking forward to continue to attack.”

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Safid Deen on Twitter @Safid_Deen.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mike Gesicki could be trade piece for Miami Dolphins if issues remain

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Canada not counting out underdog Czechs in world juniors semifinals

    EDMONTON — Nathan Gaucher has been having a pretty special summer. In early July, the 18-year-old from Chambly, Que., heard his name called 22nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the NHL entry draft. Now, he's working on making another dream come true as he and Team Canada battle for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. "It's been a lot of focus on hockey," he said. "Sometimes in the summer you want to take your mind off. But I can't complain one bit about this summer. It was

  • Elks running back James Wilder Jr. says his CFL season is over due to injury

    EDMONTON — Running back James Wilder Jr. of the Edmonton Elks says his 2022 CFL season is over. Wilder Jr. wrote on his Instagram account that he's been told his '22 campaign is done and the only way he can resume playing is to undergo surgery. "I was told by docs that my season is over and the only way I can ever play again is getting neck/spine surgery," Wilder Jr. wrote. "I've been so numb I don't even know how to process this to even know what I want do do. "This isn't a retirement speech by

  • QB Rourke injures foot as Lions extend win streak with 28-10 victory over Roughriders

    REGINA — Nathan Rourke’s amazing season hit a bump in the road on Friday night when the B.C. Lions quarterback was injured in a 28-10 CFL victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The 24-year-old quarterback went down early in the fourth quarter with an injury to his right foot after he was sacked by Saskatchewan defensive lineman Pete Robertson. Lions head coach Campbell left no room for speculation, insisting there is little known without further evaluations. “We’re just not going to know unt

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Blue Jays excited about what Kikuchi can bring out of bullpen

    The Blue Jays have moved Yusei Kikuchi to the bullpen and think he can have a big impact in the new role.

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • World juniors: Canada coasts into gold medal game with another dominant win

    Czechia showed glimpses but ran out of gas a day after upsetting the heavily favoured United States in the quarterfinals.

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo, Miami stand in way of much-needed win for Toronto

    A familiar face will stand in the way of Toronto FC and a much-needed win amid a tightly-contested Major League Soccer playoff race. Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo will lead eighth-seeded Inter Miami CF against visiting Toronto Saturday night in a matchup between two teams sitting just outside the Eastern Conference post-season picture. Pozuelo, who was traded to Miami July 7, will present challenges for his former teammates, despite their familiarity with his game. "Very good player, won the

  • Toronto FC looks to build on four-game unbeaten run in key game against New England

    TORONTO — A swift turnaround at Toronto FC has the Major League Soccer club on an urgent late-season push to make the playoffs. TFC enters a key game against the visiting New England Revolution on Wednesday night just four points out of a post-season spot in the Eastern Conference. On a four-game unbeaten run since the debuts of Italian transfers Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi, TFC coach Bob Bradley says the pressure is on with just nine games remaining. "It's there, we all know that,

  • Criscito, Bernardeschi lead Toronto FC to 2-2 draw against New England Revolution

    TORONTO — Despite picking up one point and extending its unbeaten streak to five games, the general feeling around Toronto FC players and coaches was that of disappointment. Behind an early goal from Federico Bernardeschi and the game-tying marker from Domenico Criscito, TFC finished with a 2-2 draw against a short-handed New England Revolution team Wednesday night. Still sitting on the outside of the Eastern Conference playoff picture, being three points out in 11th place, head coach Bob Bradle