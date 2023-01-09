Dolphins’ McDaniel updates Tua, Mostert, Armstead, more. And team names award winners

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol and hasn’t been cleared for non-contact on-field work, leaving his status very much in question for Sunday’s playoff game at Buffalo (1 p.m., CBS).

Coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that he hopes for clarity on the quarterback situation on Wednesday.

Teddy Bridgewater - who has a dislocated pinkie finger on his throwing hand - could have played in an emergency on Sunday against the Jets. But if Tagovailoa cannot play Sunday, Bridgewater likely needs to increase the distance that he can throw with his injury. He was throwing passes of intermediate length after one day of practice last week.

Meanwhile, rookie Skylar Thompson - who started Sunday’s game against the Jets - is “banged up,” after a tackle on Sunday, McDaniel said.

“You have to see where [they are] at to make a sound judgment on Wednesday,” he said.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said he believes the Dolphins are hoping that Tagovailoa will be able to start Sunday against the Bills and want to see how he progresses this week. But Tagovailoa remains only in the middle stages of concussion protocol after 15 days.

McDaniel has declined to offer any timetable issues for Tagovailoa’s return but said that Tagovailoa has “had no setbacks or concerns.”

Because Tagovailoa hasn’t yet been cleared for on-field work, that means he has not gone beyond the third step of the NFL’s five step concussion protocol system. Players must complete all five steps - and receive clearance from five doctors - in order to be permitted to return to play.

The NFL describes the fourth step of concussion protocol as football specific activities.

The NFL describes stage four this way: “If the player has not seen an increase in concussion symptoms, they may practice at a non-contact level. That means throwing, catching, running, or any other positional drills that do not involve contact with players or objects (e.g. dummies, sleds).

“If the player does not exhibit any post-practice symptoms, they can advance to the final step.”

Story continues

The NFL describes step five as “full football activity. The player can then take part in a full football practice, with pads,with full contact. One interesting stipulation is that a player can simulate this step if there is no full-contact practice left on the schedule that week (i.e. a walkthrough).”

Whether Tagovailoa is even in step three of protocol isn’t confirmed; McDaniel said he’s not sure of that but added that he has seen Tagovailoa perspiring.

Step three involves “more aerobic exercise and strength training. Exercise training can increase in intensity and can even mimic some specific sport activities at this step. Players may also participate in supervised strength training.”

McDaniel addressed other issues on Monday:

▪ McDaniel said he’s not sure if starting tackles Terron Armstead (hip, knee) or Brandon Shell (knee) will be able to play on Sunday. “They will be more of that late week fun,” McDaniel said of determining their status.

▪ Running back Raheem Mostert broke his thumb and “it’s a serious injury,” McDaniel said. “It was a significant break in his thumb. He will be addressing that” with surgery on Monday.

McDaniel wouldn’t rule him out for Sunday, but the notion of Mostert playing Sunday seems unlikely.

▪ McDaniel was heartened to hear that Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from the hospital on Monday. If he’s at the game on Sunday, “we will be cheering Damar the same as if he was a Miami Dolphins,” McDaniel said. “We will feel very blessed to be part of that celebration.”

▪ McDaniel didn’t seem concerned about ankle injuries for Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle; both were able to finish the game on Sunday.

AWARD WINNERS

The Dolphins gave the team’s Dan Marino Most Valuable Player award to Tyreek Hill, who set franchise single season records for receptions (119) and yards (1710).

The Dolphins gave awards to three other players: quarterback Tua Tagovailoa received the Don Shula Leadership Award; fullback Alec Ingold was named the team’s Ed Block Courage award winner and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah received the Nat Moore Community Service award.