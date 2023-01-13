Dolphins’ McDaniel updates quarterback situation, other issues as playoff game approaches

As expected, rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson will start for the Dolphins in their playoff game at Buffalo on Sunday (1 p.m., CBS), coach Mike McDaniel said Friday.

The Dolphins are hopeful that Teddy Bridgewater can back him up as he works his way back from a dislocated pinkie on his throwing hand, an injury sustained Jan. 1 against New England.

“He’s been doing extensive reps,” McDaniel said. “He has done great job getting closer and closer to playing the way he knows he needs to play, doing whatever it takes so we can have him available on Sunday. What he will be able to do with extra time, even more rehab and game day adrenaline, we hope it will be enough to fully execute everything in the offense. If there are certain things he’s unable to do, we’ll adjust. His objective has been to play if needed.”

Meanwhile, Tua Tagovailoa remains in the early to mid stages of concussion protocol; he has not been cleared for on-field work and he’s out for Sunday.

On the offensive line front, McDaniel said he had no update on Terron Armstead, Brandon Shell and Liam Eichenberg. Armstead has said he hopes to play on Sunday but isn’t sure.

Shell is considered unlikely to play on Sunday. Eichenberg hasn’t been seen in practice all week.

Though running back Raheem Mostert seems unlikely to play after thumb surgery on Monday, McDaniel said he doesn’t want to rule him out because the medical staff (and potentially coaches) plan to address “how he can approach this game and be able to execute what he has to execute.”

McDaniel addressed other issues during his Friday media briefing:

▪ Playing a team a third time in a season presents “a lot of challenges. First and foremost for me is [avoiding] overthinking. You can think because they did this this time, we’re going to do this. You’re not tricking anybody really for the most part. From a game planning perspective, it’s trickier earlier in the week.

“Ultimately, I really love the times I’ve been fortunate enough to play a team three times. It’s about teams’ will against each other. It’s an equalizer for sure. You know exactly what it’s going to feel like the first play of the game.”

▪ The Dolphins finished fourth in the league in penalties. “Little things become big things,” McDaniel said of avoiding mistakes.

“A third and seven is very different from a third and two or 3rd and 12. One penalty can dictate those terms. Penalties will happen. You have to minimize them. Turnovers, like always, even more so in a road playoff game, is incredibly important. And trying to play as clean a football as you possibly can.”

▪ Despite the rash of injury, McDaniel said: “I see a of mental fortitude and an impressive collective locker room” this week. He wants to “make this game a fun, not stressful game, because they’re prepped... There’s nothing like playoff football. I’m excited for these guys to get the opportunity.”

▪ On defending Bills quarterback Josh Allen: “They get so many yards and so much productivity out of things he does to extend plays. In that is an inherent risk. He’s a fearless player, tries to squeeze stuff into windows.”

▪ On the Bills being favored by 13 points: “I’m more concerned about preparing the team. It doesn’t make me personally blink. This just in: Nobody expected me to do anything I’ve ever done.... I’m not surprised nor does it affect me at all. It’s playing the game to the best of our ability. If you’re happy with your investment, you can live with the outcome whatever it is.”