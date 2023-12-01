Dolphins’ McDaniel addresses status of Achane, Holland, Hunt, Armstead and more

The Dolphins will get running back De’Von Achane back from a knee injury on Sunday, and they’re optimistic that guard Robert Hunt will be back, too.

But the status of Dolphins safety Jevon Holland and their top two left tackles remained in question on Friday.

Holland injured both his knees on the same play against the Jets and did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday.

Regarding Sunday’s game: coach Mike McDaniel said Holland “has been aggressively going after his rehab” but “we have to be very smart, with what he means to our team.

“We will be assessing him. I will be very cautious and not be afraid to be the patient, wise one. I will be watching him closely. If he’s not vulnerable to setbacks, he will be out there. If he’s not quite ready, we will wait another week.”

Brandon Jones likely would start opposite DeShon Elliott if Holland cannot play.

As for left tackles Terron Armstead (quad/knee) and Kendall Lamm (back), they will practice Friday but their Sunday availability is a toss-up.

Armstead has been limited this week; Lamm didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday.

“I wouldn’t bet any scenario with either one because I wouldn’t want to lose money because I have no freaking idea,” McDaniel said.

Kion Smith likely would start at left tackle if Armstead and Lamm cannot play.

McDaniel said he’s “optimistic” that right guard Robert Hunt will play on Sunday after missing three games with a hamstring injury.

And Achane will be back Sunday, McDaniel said.

The rookie was averaging 12.1 yards per carry (on 38 rushing attempts) when he went on injured reserve in October with a sprained knee. He missed four games, returned for three snaps against Las Vegas before re-injuring the knee and sat out last Friday’s game against the Jets.

On another front, McDaniel was asked if there is any chance guard Isaiah Wynn could return this season from a quadriceps injury sustained Oct. 22 at Philadelphia.

McDaniel said: “Can’t say yes. Can’t say no. It’s not on my radar, not because it’s inconceivable, but because I don’t want him to instigate a setback. I’m not thinking about it; doesn’t mean it’s not a possibility.”

Wynn is on injured reserve. NFL teams can designate eight players to return from IR, over a single season, and Miami has used seven of those slots.

▪ On Tua Tagovailoa staying healthy for 11 games, McDaniel said: “What [was] the one problem? Staying on the field. [He said] ‘what can I do to fix it?’ He is so motivated to control what he can control. It doesn’t surprise me. The results speak for themselves.

“Really proud and happy that we’re at that position, with him playing 12 games in a row [including Sunday at Washington]... He took himself as a man and player to different level within that commitment. There were a lot of people betting against him; he knew that.”